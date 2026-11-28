Chandigarh, Nov 28 (IANS) A star-studded field featuring leading Indian pros Shubhankar Sharma, Yuvraj Sandhu, Veer Ahlawat, Om Prakash Chouhan, Khalin Joshi, Rashid Khan, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Rahil Gangjee and defending champion Manu Gandas will be in the fray in the Trident Open golf tournament, which will be held at the esteemed Chandigarh Golf Club from December 1 to 4, 2026.

The event was jointly announced by the Trident Group and the Professional Golf Tour of India ( PGTI), the official sanctioning body of men’s professional golf in India. The tournament carries a prize purse of INR 1 crore and will be preceded by the Pro-Am event on November 29.

The tournament will be played at the Chandigarh Golf Club, which is home to a 7,202-yard, 18-hole, Par-72 course known for its tight fairways and thick roughs.

The tournament will also feature other leading Indian professionals such as Khalin Joshi and Rashid Khan, along with other international winners Ajeetesh Sandhu, Rahil Gangjee and Viraj Madappa, to name a few. Besides Shubhankar Sharma, Yuvraj Sandhu and Ajeetesh Sandhu, the host city of Chandigarh will be represented by the likes of Angad Cheema, Akshay Sharma, Jairaj Singh Sandhu, Brashwarpal Singh, Vasu Sehgal and Manjot Singh, to name a few.

The prominent foreign names in the field include Sri Lankans N. Thangaraja and B. G. Lalith Kumara, Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain, Badal Hossain and Md Akbar Hossain, Czech Republic’s Stepan Danek, Nepal’s Subash Tamang and Uganda’s Joshua Seale.

This is a 72-hole stroke-play tournament featuring a field of 120 players, and the cut will be applied after the first 36 holes. The top 50 players and ties will make the halfway cut and continue to play for another 36 holes.

Rajinder Gupta, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Chairman of Trident Group, said, “We are delighted to announce the second edition of the Trident Open, reaffirming the valued partnership between the Trident Group and the DP World Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), under the esteemed leadership of Kapil Dev Ji—a true sporting icon and a symbol of national pride. The continued association reflects our shared vision of nurturing sporting talent, promoting excellence and contributing to the growth of professional golf in India.

"We are delighted to bring this event to the prestigious Chandigarh Golf Club, affectionately known as the ‘Nursery of Indian Golf’, which has had a long history of producing many champion golfers for India. We look forward to another successful edition of the championship and to building on the legacy of this association in the years ahead,” he said.

Kapil Dev, President, PGTI, said, “The Chandigarh Golf Club, with its rich golfing legacy and distinguished contribution to Indian golf, provides an ideal setting for this prestigious event. I extend my best wishes to all participating players and look forward to another memorable and successful edition of the Trident Open.”

Maj. R S Virk, President, Chandigarh Golf Club, said, “Hosting an event of this standing is a matter of great pride for our club, which has a rich golfing history and a long-standing association with the growth of the sport in India. We look forward to welcoming the players, officials and golf fans for what promises to be an exciting week of competitive golf.”

--IANS

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