Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Television actor Manish Goel, who was recently evicted from the 'Bigg Boss 20' house, opened up about the changing game dynamics of contestants Kanika Mann, Gullu and Love Gill inside the house.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Manish also shed light on the change in Kanika and Gullu's game following the arrival of Love.

Manish recalled naming Love during a task before his exit, saying he felt that she was affecting Kanika and Gullu's game.

"So you must have seen, just before I left, Salman ji (Salman Khan) did a task where he asked that because of whom, whose game is getting weak. So I put the name of love, and I said the same thing in it. I said when I came, I felt that Kanika and Gullu are very strong. But don't get so involved with someone that your game starts to feel weak. And there were some instances in between where love did some things wrong, like she was sleeping and the alarm went off, or during the captain's task, she went to the circle for the second time. Even while Bigg Boss was saying that you can't come for the second time. So I felt that if you are supporting the other person even though they are wrong, then it is not friendship."

Manish added that he believes that contestants can maintain friendships, that too while playing their own game.

"And not just me, I think out of 11 people, at least 6-7 people said that if you want to make your game strong, then you will have to disconnect somewhere. And I say that you sit, talk, do everything but along with that, maintain your strength."

For those who do not know, Manish’s 'Bigg Boss 20' journey came to an early end as he suffered a leg injury.

--IANS

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