Madurai, Nov 28 (IANS) The sacred lamp at the Deepathoon atop the Tirupparankundram hill in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai district was lit on Saturday, marking the implementation of the Supreme Court’s directive in the long-standing dispute over the religious ceremony.

The lamp was lit at 5 p.m. under the supervision of a 13-member committee comprising retired High Court judges S. Vaidyanathan and S. Parthiban, Madurai District Collector Nishant Krishna, senior police officials and temple priests.

Devotees celebrated the occasion by raising slogans of “Muruganukku Arohara” amid the beating of traditional drums. Devotees had been gathering at the temple since the early hours of Saturday.

Elaborate security arrangements were made, with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel deployed across the hill and surrounding areas.

An additional 400 CRPF personnel were brought in to strengthen security. The Supreme Court had on November 20 permitted the lighting of the lamp at the hilltop stone pillar during the Karthigai Deepam festival.

However, the lamp was lit only at the customary location near the Uchi Pillaiyar temple, prompting three contempt proceedings.

On Friday, a Supreme Court Bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M. Pancholi came down heavily on the Tamil Nadu authorities over the non-implementation of its earlier directive.

The apex court subsequently suspended the functioning of the temple’s board of trustees until further orders and entrusted its administration to two retired High Court judges.

The court also directed that adequate protection be provided to the dargah situated on the hill and that Muslim devotees visiting the shrine should not face any obstruction.

The court restricted access to the hilltop to authorised personnel during Saturday’s ceremony.

Lighting the sacred lamp at the Deepathoon marked a significant development in the prolonged legal and religious dispute over Tirupparankundram, regarded as the first of the six sacred abodes of Lord Murugan.

--IANS

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