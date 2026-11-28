New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) The government on Saturday imposed a stock limit on raw jute for balers, stockists, traders and jute mills to improve the availability of raw jute for the stakeholders.

The Jute Commissioner, Ministry of Textiles, issued an order prescribing maximum limits on the quantity of raw jute that any person may hold at any point in time, whether on their own account or on account of third parties.

The volatility in prices and speculative increases have the potential to threaten the jute industry and has potential for disruption in the production and employment.

These measures are intended to stabilise jute supply, prevent market manipulation, and support the interests of farmers, manufacturers, and consumers nationwide.

Raw jute balers with baling press in the same premises (registered with the Office of the Jute Commissioner and submitting stock returns on the Jute SMART portal or having applied for registration by the date of notification) can store maximum 1,000 quintals of raw jute at any time.

“All other stockists (registered and submitting stock returns on the Jute SMART portal or having applied for registration by the date of notification): Maximum 100 quintals at any time,” according to the Textiles Ministry.

Stockists/balers not registered and not applied for registration by the date of notification, and registered stockists/balers not submitting stock returns on the Jute SMART portal can store a maximum of 5 quintals.

Jute mills/manufacturing units of jute goods from raw jute can keep the stock of maximum 90 days’ consumption as per current production rate.

“Entities holding stock in excess of the prescribed limit must sell the excess quantity and physically deliver it to the consignee on or before December 10, 2026. With immediate effect, all purchases of fresh stock must stop until the stock held falls within the prescribed limit,” said an official statement.

Raw jute stored at a single premise will be treated as a single stock, irrespective of whether it stands in the names of different traders, stockists or balers. Where entities share a godown or baling press, the aggregate quantity held on that premise must not exceed the prescribed limit.

Where raw jute has been contracted for sale, it will continue to be treated as held by the seller until it is physically delivered to the buyer, according to the statement.

Authorised representatives of the Jute Commissioner and State Police officials may enter and search premises, including godowns, inspect books and records to verify that stocks have been correctly declared, and seize raw jute reasonably believed to have been stored in contravention of the order, it added.

--IANS

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