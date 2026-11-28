New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) India and Denmark have reaffirmed their commitment to deepen bilateral trade and economic cooperation as Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said he held discussions with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen on expanding business engagement and exploring new areas of collaboration.

Sharing details of the meeting on social media platform X, Goyal said both sides discussed ways to strengthen economic ties and further elevate the India-Denmark partnership.

"Delighted to meet Lars Løkke Rasmussen, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Denmark. We discussed strengthening bilateral trade and economic cooperation, enhancing business ties and exploring new avenues of collaboration in areas of mutual interest," the minister wrote on X.

The discussions come amid growing economic engagement between the two countries, particularly in renewable energy, green technologies, maritime cooperation and investments.

Earlier this month, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi held talks with Denmark's Minister for Business and Competitiveness Martin Lidegaard on the sidelines of the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit 2026.

The two sides had discussed expanding cooperation in offshore wind energy, green hydrogen, battery storage and renewable energy integration, while reaffirming their commitment to the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership.

During his India visit, Lidegaard highlighted the strong complementarity between the Danish and Indian economies and said opportunities for commercial cooperation were expected to expand further with the proposed India-EU Free Trade Agreement.

Denmark has emerged as an important investment partner for India across sectors ranging from renewable energy and infrastructure to green mobility and maritime services.

More than 60 Danish companies currently operate in Maharashtra alone, while leading Danish shipping and logistics major Maersk continues to expand its presence in India's maritime sector.

Biotechnology company Novonesis announced a $600 million investment to expand its manufacturing facility in Maharashtra earlier this year, while Impact Fund Denmark committed DKK 230 million to GreenCell Mobility, one of India's leading electric bus operators.

--IANS

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