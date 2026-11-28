New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Australian WWE star Jermaine Haley, who is known as Bronson Reed in ring, passed away aged 38 due to medical complications.

This comes three weeks after he took part in the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, where he faced Oba Femi.

WWE fraternity paid its tribute to the deceased, with John Cena and Kevin Owens also condoling the tragedy. "WWE is devastated to announce that Jermaine Haley, also known as Bronson Reed, passed away earlier today at the age of 38 due to medical complications," WWE wrote on Instagram.

"Jermaine was a larger-than-life figure in WWE, but more importantly, he was a phenomenal person, a devoted family man, and a beloved colleague.

Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Jermaine's entire family, including his pregnant wife, Paige, their daughter, as well as all his friends, co-workers and fans," the body added.

Meanwhile, former WWE superstar Cena also shared the post on his Instagram handle as he mourned the passing of the Australian wrestler.

Reed was honoured at Akins Ford Arena in Athens, Georgia, at the WWE event, which began with a 10-bell salute.

Meanwhile, Canada's Kevin Owens also paid his respects to the deceased as he wore an armband that read "Bronson" and later addressed the crowd. "I knew for a fact, beyond performing in this ring, he loved his family more than anything, so tonight if there is anything to take away from a tragedy like that - it's take care of each other and love each other... Forgive each other," Owens said.

"Bronson, for me, we were lucky to have you, and you will be extremely missed."

16-time world champion Ric Flair also mourned the tragedy as he wrote: "Another soldier in our business that left us way too early!"

Meanwhile, WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page also paid his respects to the Australian wrestler. "I was deeply saddened to read about the passing of Bronson Reed. I couldn't help but think of Eddie. Such a shame. My heart goes out to his friends & family. RIP, brother," he wrote on social media.

Reed made his WWE main roster debut in 2022. He was an NXT North American champion and also won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in 2024. He is survived by his pregnant wife and daughter.

--IANS

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