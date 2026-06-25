Pervien Dastur recalls Sooraj Bharjatya’s father warning before ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’: ‘You’ll never become a heroine’

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Actress Pervien Dastur, remembered for her role as Seema in the iconic romantic drama ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’, recalled a surprising warning she received from late filmmaker Rajkumar Barjatya before signing the blockbuster movie, 'Maine Pyaar Kiya'.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, the actress revealed that Rajkumar Barjatya before signing the cult classic candidly told her that doing the film would ensure she would “never become a heroine.”

“I clearly remember Sooraj Bharjatya's father Rajkumar Bharjatya telling me that I won't ever be able to become a heroine once I do Maine Pyaar Kiya,” said Pervien.

For the uninitiated, Pervien essayed the role of a vamp Seema desperate to marry Prem aka Salman Khan in the movie.

The actress’ character portrayal of a stylish, curly haired Nisha with much oomph went on to carve her name as one of the most popular vamps of all times in Bollywood.

Talking about the movie, Maine Pyaar Kiya, it released on December 29, 1989, and marked the directorial debut of Sooraj Barjatya.

It went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters in Hindi cinema. The film starred Salman Khan and Bhagyashree in lead roles and also featured Alok Nath, Reema Lagoo, Mohnish Bahl, Rajeev Verma, Ajit Vachani, Laxmikant Berde and Pervein Dastur in pivotal roles.

The movie along with its storyline also became extremely popular for its songs such as ‘Aate Jaate’, ‘Kabutar Jaa,’ ‘Dil Deewana’ and many more.

The movie played an essential role in shaping Salman Khan's career from an actor to superstar.

The movie which was Bhagyashree's debut movie, made her a star overnight.

Talking about Pervien Dastur, the actress, who extensively had been a part of English theatre, went on to be a part of some more movies and projects in Bollywood.

–IANS

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