Pedro Almodovar questions Jacob Elordi’s range as actor

Los Angeles, April 17 (IANS) Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar has shared his analysis on the meteoric rise of actor Jacob Elordi. He questioned whether the actor has yet proven his full range.

He offered a candid assessment of Elordi’s career when asked whether he would consider casting him in a future project, reports ‘Variety’.

The filmmaker recently appeared on the Spanish-language podcast ‘La Pija y la Quinqui’, and shared his opinion. His comments were delivered in Spanish and translated.

He acknowledged Elordi’s growing star power, saying he believes the Australian actor is “without doubt” on track to become a major star.

As per ‘Variety’, he admitted he remains uncertain about how to define him, raising the question of whether Elordi is primarily a sex symbol or a performer with deeper dramatic range.

“I’ve been wondering whether he’s just a sex symbol or a respected actor”, he shared, adding that he would need to see Elordi in a role that demands more before reaching a clear conclusion.

The director also critiqued some of Elordi’s recent projects, arguing that they do not fully showcase the actor’s abilities. He pointed to ‘Wuthering Heights’ and ‘Frankenstein’, suggesting the material limits the opportunity for more layered performances.

He candidly characterized ‘Wuthering Heights’ as “very bad”, while noting that neither Elordi nor his co-star Margot Robbie were to blame. As for ‘Frankenstein’, directed by Guillermo del Toro, Pedro Almodovar said the role can be “comfortable” for an actor, arguing that modern interpretations of the character lean heavily on stylization and physical presence rather than emotional range.

“We need to see him, or at least I do, in another role that demands more of him”, he shared. Jacob Elordi’s profile has surged in recent years with roles in ‘Euphoria’, ‘Priscilla’ and ‘Saltburn’, along with ‘Frankenstein’, which brought him awards-season attention.

The actor has also expressed interest in working in Spanish-language films.

--IANS

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