New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday attacked Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, accusing it of facilitating widespread corruption and nepotism in the Punjab Civil Services (PCS) recruitment examinations and questioned the state administration over "shying away" from ordering a CBI probe into the matter.

Addressing press conference at the party HQs, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi targeted AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, saying the convenor of the "so-called new political alternative" has demonstrated how "multifaceted corruption can be practiced under the guise of a political spectacle".

"Their governments, which project themselves as staunchly honest, can have deeply tainted characters within their ranks. This has become evident from the recently announced results of the Punjab State Public Service Commission. The results have attracted allegations of not just one, but multiple forms of corruption," he said, citing the allegations of irregularities made by the candidates.

Notably, the Punjab Public Service Commission declared its results on November 4, shortlisting 751 candidates for interviews against 331 posts.

According to Trivedi, four categories of candidates have come under scrutiny.

"First are those belonging to the families of politicians and ministers. Secondly, those belonging to the families of officials who are considered close confidants of this so-called staunchly honest government. Third are those belonging to the families of people facing allegations of corruption, and lastly, those who have, either directly or indirectly, made offerings to the Aam Aadmi Party. In some cases, there is even official documentation indicating how much money was donated," he alleged.

The BJP MP questioned whether the selection of people from these four categories is "merely a coincidence"?

"They must tell whether this is merely a coincidence or a deliberate experiment from within the corridors of power to strike at the interests of honest candidates. The second category of those selected include the son of an Additional Superintending Engineer caught red-handed taking a bribe by the Vigilance Bureau; also the son of a Tehsildar caught taking a Rs 20,000 bribe has been selected, and so has been the son of a DIG arrested by the ED in a money laundering case. How did these tainted characters become so rewarded in your selection process?" he asked.

Trivedi further alleged that according to the records submitted to the Election Commission by the AAP, son of one Mr Bansal, who had officially made donations to the party 2022-2023, has been selected and so have been the sons of Mr. Garg and Mr Goyal who also donated to the party in the subsequent years.

"Is this is also a coincidence!" he asked.

Trivedi also cited allegations of disproportionately large selection from a single centre, excessive selections from certain rooms in one centre, selections of consecutive numbers, and changes in the rank category for the post of Chairman, asking whether all these are also "coincidences"?

"In the PPSC preliminary gazette exam, son of Punjab Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh has been selected, perhaps a coincidence, along with the children or family members of your MLAs from Raikot and Nakodar, your councillor from Ward 20, the children of your Chandigarh unit president and former DCP, the daughter of your former candidate from Indri in Haryana, and the daughter of your secretary in Bhopal," Sudhanshu Trivedi said while calling it an "experiment by the 'kattar imaandar' (Kejriwal)".

Moreover, the BJP leader asked the Punjab government and the Aam Aadmi Party to come forward with a clear explanation on this issue and "explain why they are shying away from an investigation"?

"With all these suspicions when the aspirants are asking for a CBI enquiry, then why is it being opposed?" he asked.

Further, targeting the 'Chhatron ki Goonj' programme of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Trivedi questioned the latter's silence on the issue.

--IANS

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