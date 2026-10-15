October 16, 2026 12:42 AM हिंदी

Payal Rohatagi calls actor Imran Khan ‘jobless actor’

Payal Rohatagi calls actor Imran Khan ‘jobless actor’

Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Actress Payal Rohatagi, who has been away from the screen, has made a scathing attack against actor Imran Khan, who joined the protests demanding the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar. She called him a “jobless actor”, who is not aware of politics.

The actor attended the protests at the August Kranti Maidan on October 10, where he was detained by the cops. Later, it was found out that the actor is not an Indian citizen, and holds Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI).

The actress recently spoke with IANS, and said, “Well, he should be aware that he is not supposed to be doing something so stupid. He is not an Indian citizen, he is a US citizen—first, you are a US citizen, on top of that, you are living in India, working here, you got married, but I think you didn't take a visa, or I don't know, he's divorced or something like that”.

She further mentioned, “So why are you going to a protest site? A lot of out-of-work actors, jobless actors go to these protests so that they can get visibility, because there all of you are present, right? Because the protest needs to be covered, so a lot of jobless actors go there”.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the actor, who was directed by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to leave India by October 28, will approach the Bombay High Court to challenge the notice issued by the FRRO.

The actor was ordered to leave India over his allegedly unlawful participation in the recent August Kranti Maidan protests, which demand the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The FRRO stated in its order that the actor allegedly violated the Foreigners Act by participating in the protests as he is not an Indian citizen, and holds Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI).

The actor was issued a notice to leave the country days after he participated in a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Action has been taken against Imran under Sections 7 and 29 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, and the actor has received a copy of the notice. The actor was detained by the police on October 10 in connection with the protest.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

David Ferrer to quit as captain of Spain's Davis Cup team after 2026 finals

Tennis: Ferrer to quit as captain of Spain's Davis Cup team after 2026 finals

Madonna’s recollects scary moment during her delivery as daughter Lourdes Leon’s celebrates 30th birthday

Madonna’s recollects scary moment during her delivery as daughter Lourdes Leon’s celebrates 30th birthday

Remain calm, stay indoors during aerial attacks: Indian envoy to community in Saudi Arabia

Remain calm, stay indoors during aerial attacks: Indian envoy to community in Saudi Arabia

Payal Rohatagi calls actor Imran Khan ‘jobless actor’

Payal Rohatagi calls actor Imran Khan ‘jobless actor’

Indian defence management delegation visits Brunei, gains insights on energy security, maritime coordination

Indian defence management delegation visits Brunei, gains insights on energy security, maritime coordination

Chola Chiefs end winless streak with shoot-off win; Mighty Marathas, Kakatiya Knights stumble in Season 2 of the Archery Premier League (APL) in Hyderabad on Thursday. Photo credit: APL

APL Season 2: Chola Chiefs end winless streak with shoot-off win; Mighty Marathas, Kakatiya Knights stumble

CAA does not revoke citizenship, aims to give refugees dignity: Gujarat BJP MP (Photo: IANS)

CAA does not revoke citizenship, aims to give refugees dignity: Gujarat BJP MP

Gujarat Dy CM hands citizenship certificates to 319; recalls hardships faced by Hindus in Pakistan (Photo: IANS)

Gujarat Dy CM hands citizenship certificates to 319; recalls hardships faced by Hindus in Pakistan

Kerala fight back to win 6-5, Odisha beat Chhattisgarh 8-1 in the 16th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2026 in Jhansi on Thursday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Sr Men's Hockey Nationals: Kerala fight back to win 6-5, Odisha beat Chhattisgarh 8-1

Iran's navy says ‘violating’ oil tanker caught fire east of Hormuz Strait (File Image)

Iran's navy says ‘violating’ oil tanker caught fire east of Hormuz Strait