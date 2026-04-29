April 29, 2026 7:46 PM हिंदी

Payal Rajput breaks down while recalling the difficult phase she went through after her dad was diagnosed with cancer!

Payal Rajput breaks down while recalling the difficult phase she went through after her dad was diagnosed with cancer! (Photo Credit: Payal Rajput/Instagram)

Hyderabad, April 29 (IANS) Actress Payal Rajput, who plays the female lead in director Hemanth's upcoming film, 'First Time 01.01.01', turned emotional during a press conference that was held at the trailer launch event of the film.

The actress, while replying to a question on whether she had attended a Vipassana course recently, broke down while recalling how shattered she and her family were after the demise of her dad, whom she considers her hero.

Responding to the question, the actress began her reply by saying, "I will just share my experience in a nutshell. I attended a Vipassana course in Jaipur."

Going on to explain why she chose to attend a Vipassana course, the actress informed that her entire family went through a painful time seven to eight months ago when her father got diagnosed with cancer.

The actress disclosed, "That was such a painful time for my entire family. Especially, my mom and all the close and loved ones."

At that point, Payal said that she was unable to figure out what was wrong and what was right and how to go ahead with life.

"I was completely shattered in my own mind. I didn't know how to console my mom on the one hand and how to console myself on other hand. I didn't know. And my father, he was a hero of my life," she said as tears welled up in her eyes.

The actress, who pulled herself together, went on to say, "Recently, my film 'Khush Khabari' got released. It's a Punjabi film. On his death bed also, he was saying, 'I want to watch this film of yours'."

Stating that her dad was her biggest critic, the actress said, "Every time my film came out, he was like, 'Oh my gosh, I love your film 'RX 100'. Though it was quite bold, but still, no comments on that. You have played your part and you are a brilliant actor.'"

"Those words coming from his mouth meant everything to me," the actress said. "And now, he is not there. On 28th July, (it is) about to get one year. Dad has gone. He was waiting for me," she said even as she broke down and handed over the mike saying, "Sorry, I am sorry."

--IANS

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