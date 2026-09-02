September 02, 2026 9:35 AM हिंदी

Pawan Kalyan turns 55, wife Anna Konidala says ‘celebrating you today’

Pawan Kalyan turns 55, wife Anna Konidala says ‘celebrating you today’

Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) As Andhra Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan turned 55 on Tuesday, his wife Anna Konidala penned a heartfelt note for her husband, saying that he is in so many hearts, thoughts and prayers.

Anna shared a picture of herself posing with her husband, Pawan, on Instagram. In the image, the couple can be seen sitting together by the windowsill, with Anna looking lovingly at her husband, who is seated right next to her.

“Celebrating you today. You are in so many hearts, thoughts and prayers - a beautiful reflection of how many lives you have touched and how much you have given to others. Happy Birthday!” she wrote as the caption.

Pawan Kalyan is the younger brother of actors Chiranjeevi and Nagendra Babu, and the uncle of actors Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Varun Tej, Niharika Konidela, Sai Durgha Tej, and Panja Vaisshnav Tej.

Kalyan married Anna Lezhneva, a Russian citizen, in September 2013 under the Special Marriage Act at a Sub-Registrar Office in Hyderabad. The couple has a daughter and a son. Outside of his career, Kalyan holds a black belt in Karate and is an avid reader.

As an actor, Kalyan is known for his distinctive style and mannerisms in Telugu cinema. Kalyan made his acting debut in the 1996 film Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi.

Then, he had a streak of six consecutive hits, among which Tholi Prema, Thammudu, Badri, and Kushi became back-to-back blockbusters.

He made a comeback with Jalsa in 2008, the highest-grossing Telugu film of that year, and continued with hits like Gabbar Singh, Attarintiki Daredi, Gopala Gopala, and Bheemla Nayak.

He was last seen in Ustaad Bhagat Singh, an action comedy film directed by Harish Shanka.

The film stars Pawan Kalyan in the titular role, alongside Raashii Khanna, Sreeleela, R. Parthiban, K. S. Ravikumar, Ramki, Gautami, Nawab Shah, Rao Ramesh, Jayaprakash and others in supporting roles.

--IANS

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