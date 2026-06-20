‘Pavitra Rishta’s Usha Nadkarni talks about continuing to work at 80, reflects on her 60 year-old career

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) For over six decades, veteran actress Usha Nadkarni has entertained audiences across films, television, theatre, and reality shows.

The actress, who is currently in her eighties, reflected on her work journey in the entertainment industry, revealing that she has been working ever since she was just in 4th standard.

On the reality show ‘Tum Ho Naa – Ghar Ki Superstar’ , Usha Nadkarni opened up about her personal journey, sharing candid insights into her life, career, and the mindset that has kept her going even at the age of 80.

Reflecting on her remarkable journey, she said, “Main chauthi class mein thi tabhi acting kiya tha. Aaj meri 80 chal rahi hai, main abhi bhi kaam kar rahi hoon.” (I started acting when I was in the fourth grade. Today, I’m in my eighties, and I’m still working)

Speaking about her passion for acting, Usha shared, “Acting mera kaam hai. Matlab bachpan se hi mujhe acting ki chahat thi bahut. Ye aate hain, dikhte hain picture mein, ye aate hain TV pe. Maa ko pasand nahi tha. Maa teacher thi na, toh usko pasand nahi tha. Uske hisaab se woh sahi thi. Kyunki hum middle class wale, aaju baaju mein log hote hain, woh bolte hi rehte hain.”

(Acting is my profession. In fact, ever since childhood, I had a strong desire to become an actor. I used to see people appearing in films and on television, and I wanted to do that too. My mother didn’t like the idea. She was a teacher, so she wasn’t in favor of it. From her perspective, she was right. When you come from a middle-class family, there are always people around you who keep commenting and giving their opinions)

She further revealed how she learnt early on to ignore criticism and focus on her goals. “Mera toh kehna hai bhaad mein gaye log. Apne ko jo karna hai na woh karna hai. Wahan jaake hum kuch galat nahi karte, woh dekhke aur maa-baap ka naam kharab nahi hoga, woh dekhke hi chalna chahiye.”

(What I say is, to hell with what people think. You should do what you truly want to do. We’re not doing anything wrong by going into that field, and it won’t bring shame to our parents’ name. That’s the way one should think)

During the conversation, Usha also spoke about living independently and how routine and discipline have become an integral part of her life. Sharing details of her daily schedule, she revealed, “Uthne ke baad mera shooting chalu hai na toh main paanch baje uthti hoon. Mera dabba main khud banati hoon. Main dabba ghar se lekar jaati hoon. Matlab bhaji, roti, chawal, daal, chaas.”

(Since I have shooting schedules, I wake up at five in the morning. I prepare my own lunchbox. I take food from home with me, vegetables, rotis, rice, dal, and buttermilk)

She added, “Ek baar aadat lag gayi kaam ki na, baaki kuch sochta hi nahi hai tumko. Ghar, kaam, ghar, kaam.”

(Once you get used to working, you don’t really think about anything else. It’s just home, work, home, work)

Speaking about living alone, Usha admitted that there was a time when she was fearful of being alone, but over the years, she learnt to embrace it. “Aadat ban gayi na. Insaan aadat ka gulaam hota hai. Aadat lag gayi na toh kuch nahi aata hai. Pehle main darti bhi thi. Matlab upar jaate samay watchman ko bula ke leke jaati thi. Darwaza kholne tak khade raho. Aur kholte kholte peeche dekhna, jaise bhoot aake mujhe hi pakadne wala hai. Ab ye aadat ho gayi. Ab watchman ko nahi bulati.”

(It became a habit, you know. A person is a slave to their habits. Once a habit forms, everything else becomes secondary. Earlier, I used to be scared too. For example, when I went upstairs, I would call the watchman to come with me. I’d ask him to stay there until I unlocked the door. And while opening it, I’d keep looking over my shoulder, as if a ghost was about to come and grab me. But now I’ve gotten used to it. I don’t call the watchman anymore)

The veteran actress also reflected on the values that have guided her throughout life, emphasising the importance of self-reliance. “Industry mein ek toh tumhara kaam achha hoga toh hi kaam milega. Woh bhi guarantee nahi hai. Aur mujhe woh bheekh maangne ki aadat bhi nahi.”

Perhaps the most defining line of the conversation came when Usha was asked who stands by her in life. Her response perfectly summed up the philosophy she has lived by for decades. She said, “Usha ke liye khade hone ki zarurat nahi hai. Usha, Usha ke liye khadi hai.” (In this industry, you’ll get work only if your work is good. Even then, there’s no guarantee. And I’m not someone who’s used to begging for opportunities)

For the uninitiated, Usha Nadkarni has been a part of many hit projects such as Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hai, Rustom, Bhoothnath Returns, Great Grand Masti, and the critically acclaimed Marathi film Deool.

The actress was loved for her performance in the television show Pavitra Rishta where she essayed the role of television superstar Ankita Lokhande aka Archana’s on-screen mother-in-law and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput aka Manav’s on-screen mother.

–IANS

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