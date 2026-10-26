Pavitra Punia urges people to respect all religions: I’m a very proud Hindu

Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) Television actress Pavitra Punia has urged people to respect all religions and maintain unity in the country, while expressing concern over the impact of the ongoing protest on businesses and the influence of social media personalities on Gen Z.

Pavitra took to Instagram, where she shared a video on Instagram and wrote in the caption: “Let’s talk sense. Jai Hind Jai Bharat!”

Referring to reports of losses amounting to Rs 3,000 crore during the festive season, she said people often make fun of such concerns without realising that the affected individuals also have families to support.

“Last time I made a video, actually the first time regarding the protest, I said that I am against this protest, which is going on now. And now you must have seen the current update about how the markets and businesses have been affected by this protest. I think the figure that has been reported is a loss of Rs 3,000 crore during the festival. At that time, people laughed a lot and knew how to respond to something.”

“But they don't understand that those people also have children and a home to run. So, what I am trying to say is, understand the mindset. If you can see poor people, and I am not even talking about shopkeepers, struggling to make ends meet, do you think you are working towards saving the country or doing what is good for it? This is not where you started.”

She urged people to think before dismissing others' opinions and said there was a reason behind her concerns about the financial and material challenges the country could face.

“So, next time, before laughing at any video, understand that if I have said that the country has to face a lot of financial and material problems, there is a reason for that. Think, understand, argue and then say something. And the best part, actually, not the best part, is that I feel sad for Gen Z because they are not at fault. I feel sad for them. How do they brainwash and influence people by claiming that their passports have been confiscated, that there is a stay order on their passports, that they cannot travel the world, and that there are so many cases against them?”

She added: “These people have already ruined the future of Gen Z. And look at how sharp their brains are, how intelligent and intellectual they are. They know what Sanatan is, and they are aware of every current affair happening around the world. Yet, they still get influenced by these things. It is very sad. Let's just stop influencing Gen Z, the influencers, actually.”

The actress added: “Sorry for the disturbances here and there. Don't disturb them. They have brains of their own. And I request all Gen Zs to stop getting into this bullshit propagated by these stupid men, who don't even know where their passports are, which country they belong to, where they need to stay, what they are supposed to do, or what they want to do in life.”

Pavitra declared she is a “very proud Hindu”.

“Also, on all those videos of mine, I noticed one thing: I am a proud Hindu. I am a very proud Hindu. I received a lot of comments from Muslims. My brothers, I don't have any problem with you people. Who said that I have a problem with you? And how do you so confidently assume that I have a problem with you? If you have a problem with Hindus, then my life is in a lot of trouble because of you. I don't have a problem with you people. But if you don't have a problem with us, then we don't have a problem with you.”

The actress added: “I personally don't have a problem with you. In this country, the concept of divide and rule was brought in by those people. We don't believe in divide and rule. In my neighbourhood today, so many Muslims live alongside us, and we live together with a lot of love. Nobody goes to anyone's house to kill. What nonsense are you talking about in the name of religion? Love your religion. Respect other religions. It's a united country. Let it remain united. Okay, I love you, bye.”

--IANS

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