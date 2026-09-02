Pavitra Punia reveals why she chose to host ‘FBoy- Survival: Farzi Ya Forever’

Mumbai, Sept 2 (IANS) Television actress Pavitra Punia has opened up about her experience of hosting “FBoy- Survival: Farzi Ya Forever.”

She revealed what drew her to the show and made the hosting opportunity a refreshing experience for her. Pavitra shared that the show’s unpredictable format and its mix of relationships, competition and survival particularly caught her attention.

Speaking about hosting the show, Pavitra said, “Hosting FBoy- Survival: Farzi Ya Forever has been such a refreshing experience because the format is unpredictable at every turn. What really drew me to the show was the idea of watching people navigate survival, relationships, competition and their own personalities when they are pushed completely out of their comfort zones.”

“As a host, I get to observe all of this while adding my own energy to the chaos. I’ve genuinely enjoyed bringing the drama, calling out the unexpected moments and keeping the contestants and hopefully the viewers on their toes. It’s a very different space for me, and I’m loving every bit of it,” she added.

The new reality show “FBoy – Survival: Farzi Ya Forever” is streaming live on the TLC YouTube channel. The series brings together 15 strangers and drops them into a desert, leaving them without basic necessities or any clear idea of what awaits them.

As they begin to understand the challenge, the contestants are immediately thrown into a demanding physical task, setting the stage for shifting alliances, fierce rivalries, and intense confrontations. The series is now live on the TLC YouTube channel.

Speaking of Pavitra Punia, she has appeared in several popular television projects, gaining recognition for her portrayal of Geet Dhillon in “Love U Zindagi.” She later won attention for playing the antagonist Timnasa in the fantasy sitcom “Baalveer Returns.” The actress has also been part of reality shows like “MTV Splitsvilla 3” in 2009 and “Bigg Boss 14” in 2020.

--IANS

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