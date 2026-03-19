Paul Stirling steps down as Ireland T20I captain, to continue with ODI leadership

Dublin, March 19 (IANS) Veteran batter Paul Stirling has stepped down as Ireland's T20I captain as the team begins planning for the upcoming Men’s T20 World Cup in 2028. However, the 35-year-old will continue to lead the side in the ODIs.

Stirling was appointed ODI and T20I captain in October 2023 and led Ireland at the recently concluded ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Placed in Group B in the tournament held in India and Sri Lanka, Ireland finished fourth of the five teams, managing just three points. The European side registered only one win and suffered two losses in the group stage, and one match was washed out.

The captaincy change will now result in Ireland Men having a dedicated captain for each of the three formats. With Andrew Balbirnie leading the side in Test, Stirling in ODIs, and the T20I captain will be announced later.

“It has been a tremendous honour to lead Ireland in this format and something I have been incredibly proud to do. Captaining your country is a privilege that carries great responsibility, and I’m very grateful for the trust and support I have received during my time in the role," Stirling said in an official statement on Thursday.

“I would like to thank my teammates, the coaching staff, the wider support staff, and everyone involved with Cricket Ireland for the backing they have shown me throughout. I’m also hugely appreciative of the support from fans who continue to follow and champion this team wherever we play."

“While I will be stepping away from the T20 captaincy, I remain fully committed to the Ireland team and will continue in my role as ODI captain,” he added.

The 35-year-old played just two games in the T20 World Cup 2026 before ligament damage to his knee during Ireland's game against Australia drew a curtain on his campaign. Wicketkeeper Lorcan Tucker took the reins in Stirling's absence for the remainder of the tournament.

--IANS

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