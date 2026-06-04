Anu Aggarwal talks about finding peace beyond silence

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Former actress Anu Aggarwal has opened up about her perspective on peace. She shared a thoughtful note on how it goes beyond silence and quiet moments.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Aashiqui’ actress shared her candid image and penned a note reflecting on the deeper meaning of emotional balance. In the caption, Anu explained that true peace is not about suppression but about honesty, clarity, and the courage to express oneself without inner chaos.

She wrote, “A sunset and how was your day? Chaotic! Peaceful? Peace is not always being quiet. I see it differently —Sometimes peace is saying no. Sometimes peace is in walking away. Sometimes peace is speaking the truth clearly. Because real peace is not suppression. It is honesty without inner chaos. And that changes everything. #Peace #Awareness #Mindfulness #ConsciousLiving anufunyoga.” (sic)

Earlier, Anu had shared a reflective message on the importance of self-awareness and emotional healing. Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted a candid picture of herself and captioned it as, “I have learned that truly looking after others begins with looking after yourself. Self-awareness begins the moment we start noticing where we are betraying our own truth. The more honestly we see ourselves, the more deeply we return to ourselves. And that return is healing.” Anu also added the hashtags such as, “#SelfAwareness #Healing #Mindfulness #ConsciousLiving #AnuFunYoga.”

On the professional front, Anu Aggarwal’s acting journey began in 1990 with the romantic drama “Aashiqui.” She went on to appear in several Hindi films, including “Ghazab Tamasha,” “King Uncle,” “Khal-Naaikaa,” “The Cloud Door,” “Janam Kundli,” and “Ram Shastra.”

In an Instagram post, Anu revealed that films were never part of her plan and that Mahesh Bhatt’s direction simply happened to her. She said the film changed her life overnight and completely transformed her journey. Sharing a collage of pictures featuring herself and co-star Rahul Roy, Anu recalled how the opportunity came unexpectedly while she was on her way back to Paris.

“I didn’t enter films the way it may seem. In retrospect, films were never the plan. I was on my way back to Paris— wrapping up work in India before returning to modeling. That’s when Aashiqui came to me. Three months— and I would be back. But one film changed everything overnight. The media called me a ‘reluctant actor’. They came to me,” wrote Anu Aggarwal.

--IANS

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