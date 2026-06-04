'Afghanistan Test is an ideal platform for management to try out young players: Saba Karim

New Chandigarh, June 4 (IANS) Former India wicketkeeper-batter Saba Karim believes the upcoming one-off Test against Afghanistan presents India with a valuable opportunity to address shortcomings in the longest format while also laying the foundation for the future of the team.

Although the match is not part of the World Test Championship cycle, Karim feels it carries significant importance for the selectors and team management as they continue shaping a new-look Test side under captain Shubman Gill.

"Yes, this Test match against Afghanistan is not part of the WTC cycle, but India will treat it as an important game. It gives them a chance to fix the problems they have faced in both batting and bowling," Karim told Jio Hotstar.

The former player pointed out that India need to rediscover their dominance in home conditions and use the match as a platform to assess emerging talent.

"India have reached a stage where they need to seriously work on their Test cricket, especially in home conditions, where they have not been as dominant as before. I think this Test provides an ideal platform for the selectors and the team management to try out new combinations and test young players," he said.

Karim highlighted the presence of several promising youngsters in the squad and stressed that strong performances could open doors to bigger opportunities in the future.

"Exciting young talents have been picked in the squad. Performing here will give them the confidence to be selected for future series, including the big home series against Australia. If you look at where Indian Test cricket stands today, this match is a great opportunity. It's not just about winning; it's about building a team for the future," he added.

Karim also backed fast bowler Mohammed Siraj to embrace a leadership role in the absence of premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

"It's time for Mohammed Siraj to step up. In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, the responsibility of leading the pace attack falls on him. The way Siraj bowled in the England Tour, where Bumrah was not playing in some matches, showed that he has the quality to take on that role," he said.

"He has the pace, the aggression, and the ability to swing the ball both ways. But he will need support from the other end as well. This is the right time for Siraj to not only guide but also inspire the young fast bowlers coming through the system," he added.

--IANS

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