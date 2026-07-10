July 10, 2026 2:45 AM हिंदी

Paul McCartney 'really misses being in a band'

Paul McCartney 'really misses being in a band'

Los Angeles, July 10 (IANS) The Beatles legend, Sir Paul McCartney seems to be getting hit with nostalgia. He “misses” being in a band, and is welcome to join the Rolling Stones whenever he wants.

The Rolling Stones legend Keith Richards has made the revelation with regards to Paul’s desire of being a part of a band, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The Beatles and Wings legend has appeared on the Rolling Stones’ last two albums, 2023’s Hackney Diamonds and their new release Foreign Tongues, and Richards told Zane Lowe on Apple Music that McCartney’s joy in playing with a group is obvious.

He added that he’s known Paul since the early Beatles days, recalling how he and late frontman John Lennon sang backing vocals on We Love You and Dandelion in the late ’60s, and said he’d happily work with him again.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Keith said, "You know I've realised that Paul really misses being in a band. And his joy of just being in that context is great. So if there's any more songs to do, I'll let you know, Paul”.

He further mentioned, “I've known Paul for well basically since The Beatles started, since we started, but I mean only on the periphery and John (Lennon) and Paul (McCartney) did a couple of backup vocals for us way back when on We Love You and Dandelion, I think way back in like sixty-seven or something like that. But otherwise, it's also great to have somebody from your own era, from way back when. He's a lovely player and I'd like to do more with him”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the Rolling Stones also reflected on their longevity. Mick shared the band might not have survived if they’d faced more “failure".

Bassist and guitarist Ronnie Wood, meanwhile, believes having time apart keeps the thrill of being together alive.

He said, “Well we don't over soak our hanging out. You know, we lead our own lives and when we do get back together, it's like no time had gone by. So we're back in the playground, as you're like naughty school boys, we're back in the studio. That's what we do. We love to interact, as you know, you can tell from the music, off of each other. Mick is still very driving, to this day”.

--IANS

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Paul McCartney 'really misses being in a band'

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