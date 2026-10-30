October 30, 2026 4:38 AM हिंदी

Patrick Stewart passes away at 96 following brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer's Disease

Patrick Stewart passes away at 96 following brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer's Disease

Los Angeles, Oct 30 (IANS) Veteran English actor Patrick Stewart passed away at the age of 96 at his Los Angeles home. The “Star Trek” and “X-Men” star was surrounded by family and friends in his final moments.

His estate took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared the news. They wrote, “We announce with great sorrow the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart yesterday at his home in Los Angeles, in the loving care of his beloved wife Sunny, following a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer's Disease and Lewy Body Dementia. He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter, and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all. We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace”.

They further mentioned, “A son of Mirfield in the West Riding of Yorkshire, he travelled from the Royal Shakespeare Company to an equally acclaimed career spanning 6 decades on Broadway, the silver screen and television”.

The actor is survived by his third wife, singer Sunny Ozell and Daniel and Sophia, children from his first marriage from actor Sheila Falconer. Tributes poured as soon as the news of his death broke. Hollywood superstar Hugh Jackman, who played Wolverine in the X-Men film franchise, took to his Instagram, and wrote, “We lost one of the greats of stage and screen today. And, in my book, a tremendous friend and man. I learned so much from him. I will miss you, Patrick Stewart, all of my days”.

Patrick Stewart's last cinematic appearance will be Avengers: Doomsday, which is set to be released in India on December 17, 2026.

--IANS

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