Pashmina Roshan shares some timeless memories with dad Rajesh Roshan in a musical tribute

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) The daughter of prominent music director Rajesh Roshan, Pashmina Roshan, marked Father's Day and World Music Day with a heartfelt tribute to her father on social media.

She took to her official Instagram handle and treated the netizens with an adorable video montage of some of their precious childhood memories, perfectly capturing the father-daughter bond.

"Papa had 41 years without Pashi, but Pashi only knows the world with papa in it (sic)," read the text on the video.

Adding a musical touch to the heartfelt tribute, Pashmina used her father's evergreen classic "Chukar Mere Mann Ko Kiya Tune Kya Ishara" as the background score.

Wishing her dad on Father's Day, Pashmina penned, "Happy Father's Day and Music Day to my favourite person. Couldn't skip this trend, it is your song after all. (sic)"

The netizens flooded the comments section with warm wishes for the father-daughter duo.

One user commented, "Awwweee! How cuteee". Another one posted, "So so sweet"

"God blesssss in abundance", read the third comment.

Although Rajesh Roshan has delivered many iconic songs during his tenure, "Chukar Mere Mann Ko Kiya Tune Kya Ishara" remains one of his most memorable classics.

Following a remarkable debut with the 1974 film 'Kunwara Baap', Rajesh Roshan rose to fame with his popular tracks for the movies, 'Yaarana’, ‘Karan Arjun’, ‘Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai’, and the ‘Krrish’ franchise.

He has worked extensively with some legendary singers in his time like Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar.

In the meantime, as Rajesh Roshan celebrated his 71st birthday on May 24, his filmmaker brother, Rakesh Roshan, wished him with a heartfelt post on social media.

Dropping a picture of the Roshan brothers on social media, Rakesh Roshan shared, "He wrote, “Raju happy birthday! I am so proud of the legacy you’ve built and the beautiful melodies you have given the world is incredible. May God bless you with a long, healthy and musically fulfilling life ahead”.

--IANS

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