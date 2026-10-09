October 09, 2026 3:37 PM हिंदी

Parvathy Thiruvothu wanted to understand person behind uniform, sense of responsibility, compassion in ‘Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar’

Parvathy Thiruvothu wanted to understand person behind uniform, sense of responsibility, compassion in ‘Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar’

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Actress Parvathy Thiruvothu, who essays the role of a cop in ‘Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar’, has said that she strived to understand the person behind the uniform, her sense of responsibility, and her compassion.

The film marks a first in her two-decade-long career, with the actor stepping into the role of a police officer, Aleena Abraham.

Talking about her part in the film, the actress said, “Playing Aleena Abraham was a very new experience for me because I had never played a police officer before in Malayalam. I wanted to understand the person behind the uniform, her sense of responsibility, her compassion, and the authority that comes with the job. A lot of my preparation was about finding that balance and making sure Aleena felt like a real person rather than just a cop on screen”.

She further mentioned, “It has been really encouraging to see how the film and the character have been received in theatres, and I’m excited that with the OTT release, a much wider audience will now get the chance to experience Aleena and the story”.

In the film, Parvathy portrays a woman police constable navigating an investigation while balancing authority with compassion. The role allowed her to explore a new professional world, focusing on the person behind the uniform and the balance between duty and human emotion.

The film is directed by Shahad, with story written by P S Subramanian and Vijesh Thottingal. It is produced by Arjun Selva, the film has music by Mujeeb Majeed and cinematography by Ruby Varghese Raj. Editing for the film has been handled by Chaman Chakko. Sound design for the film is by Jayadevan Chakkadath and production design is by Makesh Mohanan.

‘Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar’ is available to stream on Netflix.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Economy ‘stabilisation’ measures bring no joy for ordinary people in Pakistan: Report

Economy ‘stabilisation’ measures bring no joy for ordinary people in Pakistan: Report

Canada: Punjab-origin man shot dead in British Columbia, investigation underway (File Image)

Canada: Punjab-origin man shot dead in British Columbia, investigation underway

India-US partnership navigates differences over strategic priorities: Report (File image)

India-US partnership navigates differences over strategic priorities: Report

When and where to watch Indian Super League 2026-27, know all details

When and where to watch Indian Super League 2026-27, know all details

India will protect its national security, sovereignty and people: Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Starlink row

India will protect its national security, sovereignty and people: Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Starlink row

Twinkle Khanna gives a glimpse of her Diwali candle collection, says her home smells of mogra

Twinkle Khanna gives a glimpse of her Diwali candle collection, says her home smells of mogra

Nic Maddinson's 33-ball duck sets new Australian record after fairytale return

Nic Maddinson's 33-ball duck sets new Australian record after fairytale return

ISL 2026: 'We want to improve in all areas,' says Mumbai City FC coach Marquez ahead of new season

ISL 2026: 'We want to improve in all areas,' says Mumbai City FC coach Marquez ahead of new season

Bevon Jacobs to miss Auckland commitments for BBL stint with Brisbane Heat

Bevon Jacobs to miss Auckland commitments for BBL stint with Brisbane Heat

India's industrial, logistics absorption rises 14 pc to 24.3 million sq ft in Q3: Report

India's industrial, logistics absorption rises 14 pc to 24.3 million sq ft in Q3: Report