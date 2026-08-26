Parvathy Thiruvothu on Onam celebrations: ‘For the first time, I get to host my parents at my home’

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Actress Parvathy Thiruvothu has revealed why this year’s Onam celebrations are extra special for her.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, she shared that, for the first time, she will be hosting her parents at her home, making the festival a more meaningful family occasion. Parvathy also revealed that she plans to celebrate the festival in a traditional way, with a sadhya, flowers, and a pookalam. She joked that the celebrations would inevitably be followed by a “food-induced nap.”

Parvathy said, “Usually, Onam means travelling back to where my parents live, but this year is extra special because, for the first time, I get to host them at my home. With work picking up, it has been an amazing but busy phase, so I’m especially grateful to have this day entirely dedicated to my family—my mom, dad and, of course, my dog Dobby.”

“We’re planning to celebrate the full Onam way, with a traditional sadhya, flowers, and a beautiful pookalam in the morning, followed by the inevitable food-induced nap! More than anything, I’m looking forward to simply spending uninterrupted time together and feeling grateful for these little moments with family,” she added.

For the unversed, Thiruvonam, the main day of the Onam festival, is being celebrated today across Kerala and by Malayali communities around the world. The festival is marked by colourful pookalams, traditional Onasadya, cultural festivities, and the popular legend of King Mahabali. Onam is not just a festival but also a time for families and friends to come together. It celebrates Kerala’s rich culture, traditions, prosperity, and the spirit of unity.

The significance of Thiruvonam is rooted in the legend of King Mahabali, who is remembered for his generosity and a prosperous rule.

On the professional front, Parvathy is gearing up for the release of her Malayalam investigative thriller, 'Pradhama Dhrishtya Kuttakkar.” The film, which also stars Mathew Thomas, Unnimaya Prasad, Vijaya Raghavan, Sidharth Bharathan and Azees Nedumangad, is slated to hit theatres on 11 September.

--IANS

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