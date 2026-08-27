Parul Gulati tells why she trusted Munawar Faruqui on ‘The Traitors’

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) Actress Parul Gulati, who is all set to appear alongside Munawar Faruqui on Neha and Angad’s Double Date, revealed why she trusted her ‘The Traitors’ co-star despite knowing that it was a game where trusting anyone could be a risky move.

Talking about what made her believe that Munawar was not a traitor, Parul shared that she could see an honesty in his eyes that made her connect with him.

Parul said, “There was a sheer honesty in his eyes. Aise show mein aap trust nahi kar sakte ho kisi ko. But he was literally like a big brother to me. I remember one incident where I requested him to take a particular person’s name because I genuinely felt that person was a traitor.”

“He told me, ‘If you want me to take that person’s name, I will,’ and he exactly kept his promise during the Circle of Shaq. I feel there are very few people, in the industry or otherwise, who actually keep their promises. He kept his promise, and that is what made me connect with him.”

She also revealed that, during the course of the game, Munawar’s actions and his ability to keep his word strengthened her faith in him.

Parul further explained that her bond with Munawar went beyond the strategy of the game. For her, his consistency and honesty became the foundation of the trust she placed in him throughout the show.

On the work front, Parul, who has worked in P.O.W. - Bandi Yuddh Ke, Selection Da,y and Girls Hostel, will be seen sharing screen space with actors Divyendu and Barun Sobti in “Donali”. The show is directed by E Niwas.

It also stars Chunky Pandey, Yashpal Sharma and others. Set in the rugged and tumultuous landscape of Chambal during the 1960s, the upcoming series is shot across Madhya Pradesh.

Parul is also an entrepreneur and model who has appeared in several TV shows and Punjabi films. She is the CEO and founder of her hair extensions brand. She debuted in TV serial, Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kum, in which she played the role of Bittan, the younger sister of Leher, played by Bollywood actress Yami Gautam.

Talking about “The Traitors”, the second installment of the show began with 21 celebrity players from diverse fields, including Aaditya Kulshreshth aka Kullu, Abhishek Malhan aka Fukraa Insaan, Ansh Chopra, Dalip Tahil, Harman Singha, Ikka Singh, Karan Singh Magic, Krystle D’souza, Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, Parul Gulati, Prish, Ranveer Brar, Rhea Chakraborty, Rida Tharana, Sahil Salathia, Shahneel Gill, Shalini Passi, Shweta Tiwari, Soundous Moufakir, and Tanya Puri competing for the title.

--IANS

dc/