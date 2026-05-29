May 29, 2026 7:28 PM हिंदी

'Party has turned into Trinamool Muslim Congress': Abhijit Majumdar on resignation as Trinamool's Assam chief

'Party has turned into Trinamool Muslim Congress': Abhijit Majumdar on resignation as Trinamool's Assam chief

Kolkata, May 29 (IANS) Abhijit Majumdar, the Assam Trinamool Congress Chief, resigned from the party on Friday, alleging that the political party has turned into "Trinamool Muslim Congress" and that there is no place for Hindus like him.

During an interaction with IANS, Majumdar, who has been a member of the Assam unit of the Trinamool Congress since its inception, claimed no "Hindu-minded person" can be associated with the party.

According to him, the party has now been transformed into "Trinamool Muslim Congress".

"I am a Hindu and believe in God, that is why my conscience did not allow me to stay put with this party," he asserted.

Referring to the rape and murder of the post graduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, as one of the reasons for the Trinamool's electoral setback, Majumdar said: "Now reports of atrocities against Hindus are also coming in."

He added that Sherman Ali Ahmed, the lone Trinamool Congress MLA in the Assam Assembly, had joined the party just seven days before the recent state polls.

"He (Ahmed) was ousted from the Congress and Akhil Gogoi's Raijor Dal. Moreover, he won not because he contested on behalf of the Trinamool Congress but because he had contested from the area where Bangladeshi Muslims reside in Assam."

Citing another reason for quitting the Trinamool Congress, Majumdar alleged: "During Sherman Ali Ahmed's victory procession, he had said that he was not concerned about others and would work for the Bangladeshi Muslims. He (Ahmed) had also said that next time he would bring 20 MLAs from the same area (where the Bangladeshi Muslims reside)."

The former Trinamool leader accused the party's leadership of "destroying" West Bengal through polarisation using a particular community.

"The Trinamool is attempting to do the same thing in Assam using the Muslims. That is why it is better to leave the party," he added.

He also claimed that no Trinamool Congress members sit at the party office in Assam.

"Trinamool's campaign in Assam could reach the people mainly due to me. I was the party's media chairman," he said.

Abhijit Majumdar said that being a Hindu it was a "mistake" on his part to join the Trinamool Congress.

--IANS

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'Party has turned into Trinamool Muslim Congress': Abhijit Majumdar on resignation as Trinamool's Assam chief

'Party has turned into Trinamool Muslim Congress': Abhijit Majumdar on resignation as Trinamool's Assam chief