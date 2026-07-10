Parth Samthaan addresses backlash over ‘Seher Hone Ko Hai’ cast change: ‘Give it some time’

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Television actor Parth Samthaan has addressed the disappointment among fans following the cast change in ‘Seher – Hone Ko Hai’ as the show enters its second chapter.

Acknowledging the audience’s emotional connection with the original cast, the actor urged everyone to be patient and give the new chapter a chance. Parth also assured that Chapter 2 will bring a fresh dynamic and a chemistry they have not seen before. On Friday, the ‘Kasautii Zindagi Kay’ actor posted his images from the set in Gulmarg, Kashmir and wrote, “Kashmir!!!! Start of Chapter -2 for SHKH

A lot of you are disappointed with the change of cast, and I fully understand the feeling, I was in your place I would feel the same and would show my disappointment ..it cannot be digested easily ..but all i can suggest now is —-Sabr, patience!.”

“And give it sometime you all have given immense love to the show, so just wait and watch for sometime rather than making up your mind or jumping to conclusion! Chapter -2 will bring in the chemistry that you haven’t seen yet , and that’s my promise Shukriya,” added Parth.

“Seher – Hone Ko Hai” has been making headlines following reports of an off-screen disagreement between its lead actors, Parth Samthaan and Rishita Kothari. The show has reportedly taken a seven-year leap, bringing a major change to its storyline and cast.

As part of the post-leap transition, Bhavika Sharma has stepped in to play the new Seher, replacing Rishita Kothari. After the makers unveiled the new promo, the recasting received mixed reactions. Some netizens expressed that they missed Rishita’s portrayal and screen presence.

‘Seher Hone Ko Hai’ premiered on Colors TV on December 2, 2025. The show features Parth Samthaan in the role of Mahid. The daily soap also stars Deepak Qazir, Apurva Agnihotri, and Vaquar Shaikh.

--IANS

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