Parmish Verma on working with Sonal Chauhan: I’ve never seen her lose her temper or get upset

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Actor Parmish Verma, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Shera’, has shared his experience of working with actress Sonal Chauhan in the film.

The film marks the Punjabi cinema debut of Sonal Chauhan. It also stars Manav Vij, and Yograj Singh. Parmish Verma shared, “I’ve rarely come across someone as calm as her. I’ve never seen her lose her temper or get upset, even when things didn’t go as planned or there were delays. She handled every situation with such composure and politeness. It’s truly wonderful to see that in a co-star, and it adds so much grace to her personality. That’s one of her biggest qualities, whenever you talk to her you automatically feel very calm so half of your overthinking and problem will end there itself”.

He further mentioned, “Their love feels very real, it's both intense and peaceful at the same time. It can be a source of strength as well as vulnerability. It’s a bit like Tom and Jerry, they may constantly clash, but they also can’t live without each other”.

Parmish Verma is an Indian singer, actor, and director primarily active in the Punjabi entertainment industry. He began his career as a video director, gaining attention for stylish music videos before transitioning into singing. He is known for blending Punjabi beats with modern production. He also ventured into acting with films such as ‘Rocky Mental’ and ‘Singham’. His work often reflects youth culture, ambition, and street-inspired themes, making him a prominent figure in contemporary Punjabi pop culture.

‘Shera’ is helmed by Savio Sanddhu and produced by JBCO Films. The film is set to release in cinemas on May 15, 2026.

--IANS

aa/