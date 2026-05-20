'Parishram hi safalta ki kunji hai': Italian PM Meloni speaks in Hindi, spotlights strong ties with India

Rome, May 20 (IANS) Emphasising the growing momentum in India-Italy relationship, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday referred to the popular Hindi proverb "Parishram hi safalta ki kunji hai" (hard work is the key to success) while underscoring the importance of commitment and consistency in shaping strong and successful bilateral ties.

Addressing a joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi following their talks in Rome, Meloni said, "There is an Indian word which states that very well, which is 'Parishram'. Parishram, which means 'hard work' and 'constant commitment', is a word which I know is very often used in India, and it is often used in a very popular way of saying, ‘Parishram hi safalta ki kunji hai', which means 'hard work is the key to success', and we are used to building our relations in this way, with hard work which becomes success at the end."

She also expressed gratitude to PM Modi, saying that his visit to Italy would open a new chapter in the bilateral ties and would certainly not be the last in the long journey that both countries are building together with commitment and a firm resolve.

PM Modi’s five-nation visit highlighted India’s growing global influence and the increasing cultural resonance of Hindi expressions among world leaders, reflecting the country’s expanding diplomatic and soft power outreach.

On Tuesday, spotlighting the unique language connection between India and Iceland, Iceland's Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir had expressed her fondness for the word "Sambandh", which Prime Minister Modi had extensively used in his interaction with the Nordic leaders during the third India-Nordic Summit in Oslo.

"I love that word, 'Sambandh'. I am not going into depths into other languages here, but this is a purely Icelandic word, and people will be very devoted to this language. Prime Minister Modi, this is what people need; they need more ‘Sambandh' today,” Frostadottir said while addressing a joint press meet with PM Modi and leaders of Nordic nations after the conclusion of the summit.

Earlier, PM Modi also reflected on using the word 'sambandh' many times during his address.

"Today, I used the word 'sambandh' many times. In several Nordic languages, the word ‘sambandh’ means connection, relations, or a bond. In Hindi too, ‘sambandh’ carries the same meaning. This is not just a similarity of words; it reflects the closeness of our thoughts. Let us deepen the bonds between us in every field and make the India-Nordic partnership a model of shared prosperity, innovation, and a sustainable future," he said while addressing media in Oslo along with the Nordic leaders.

--IANS

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