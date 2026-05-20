NCW steps in; ex-servicemen take to streets in Bhopal demanding justice for Twisha Sharma

Bhopal, May 20 (IANS) The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of the suspicious death of Twisha Sharma, a young woman from Noida who died in Bhopal just five months after her marriage, amid serious allegations of dowry harassment and torture.

The case has sparked widespread outrage, with a large contingent of retired army officers and ex-servicemen hitting the streets on Wednesday to press for a thorough and impartial investigation.

Citing media reports, the National Commission for Women highlighted the suspicious circumstances surrounding Twisha’s death and the grave accusations made by her family against her husband, Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh.

The family has alleged that Twisha was subjected to persistent mental and physical harassment over dowry demands, leading to her untimely demise.

In a powerful show of solidarity, scores of ex-servicemen under the banner of the “Vardi Welfare Society” organised a protest rally in Bhopal.

The demonstration began at the “Shaurya Smarak War Memorial,” where the participants paid heartfelt tributes to the nation’s martyrs before marching towards key administrative centres, including the Chief Minister’s residence, the Police headquarters, and the Raj Bhavan.

Holding placards and banners, the protesters raised slogans demanding “Justice for Twisha” and “Ensure an Impartial Investigation.” They asserted that the case goes beyond one family’s tragedy and strikes at the very root of public faith in the justice delivery system.

The ex-servicemen expressed deep concern over what they described as serious lapses in the police investigation, claiming that crucial aspects of the case were being ignored, which has led to unnecessary delays in delivering justice.

Speaking during the rally, several veterans pointed out that Twisha Sharma’s father and other serving military officers, who are currently deployed on the nation’s borders, are bound by discipline and service rules, preventing them from openly pursuing the matter. It is for this reason that the larger ex-servicemen community has stepped forward to support the family and amplify their voice.

The protest follows an earlier joint press conference held by Twisha’s family members and retired military officers, where they had openly questioned the direction and impartiality of the ongoing police probe.

The demonstrators warned the authorities that if concrete action and a fair investigation are not initiated promptly, the movement would be intensified and expanded across larger platforms.

The case has drawn significant attention due to the involvement of a military family and the sensitive nature of dowry-related allegations.

Social organisations and women’s rights groups have also expressed concern, calling upon the state government to ensure transparency and accountability in the investigation.

As the National Commission for Women initiates its own review, the pressure is mounting on the Bhopal Police and the Madhya Pradesh government to address the family’s concerns seriously.

The ex-servicemen’s protest has added a new dimension to the case, reflecting the broader societal demand for swift justice in matters involving the safety and dignity of women.

--IANS

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