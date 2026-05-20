Avoid direct exposure, keep hydrated: Ganga Ram Hospital doctor's advice amid prevailing heatwave

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) A top doctor of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital's Department of Internal Medicine on Wednesday advised people to avoid direct exposure to the sun and keep themselves hydrated as much as possible, amid the prevailing heatwave conditions in different parts of the country.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi-NCR, along with Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, is expected to face severe heat during the week. The weather agency has issued an orange alert for Delhi-NCR, warning residents of prolonged heatwave-like conditions over the coming days.

Speaking to IANS, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital's senior consultant Dr Atul Kakar said that there are three types of heat-related problems that are being faced by people.

"One is heat exhaustion, where a person feels weak, lethargic, gets a fever, and experiences an overall lack of energy," he said.

He noted that the second one is heat-related cramps, like muscle cramps.

"Finally, the severe form of heat-related complication is heat stroke, which is a medical emergency," the doctor added.

He mentioned that this year, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has so far witnessed complaints of heat cramps and heat exhaustion.

"Patients are coming in with complaints of exhaustion, muscle pain, and fever. All these are problems related to excess heat," the doctor said.

D Kakar also prescribes ways to escape the impact of the heatwave.

"Direct exposure to the sun should be as little as possible. The Sun is at its peak from 12 to 3 p.m. If people need to go outdoors during this time, they must cover themselves properly."

"Use an umbrella or something to cover your head. Also, keep taking ORS water, lassi, etc. to keep yourself hydrated. Such measures will help people to protect themselves," he urged.

Further, Dr Kakar advised senior citizens and people facing medical issues like cancer, kidney and heart-related diseases, to protect themselves from direct exposure to the sun at all costs.

"Such patients get severely affected due to the heat. So, they should maintain hydration and keep taking medicines on time," he said.

He also emphasised that any kind of extra medicines should be taken only after a doctor's recommendation.

--IANS

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