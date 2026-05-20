May 20, 2026 8:21 PM हिंदी

IPL 2026: Rohit, Pandya come in for MI as KKR elect to bowl in must-win clash

Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya come in for Mumbai Indians as Kolkata Knight Riders elect to bowl in must-win clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

Kolkata, May 20 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to bowl against Mumbai Indians in the 65th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.

With both captains suggesting the surface at the Wankhede had a bit of uncertainty around it after spending time under covers.

KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane admitted his side was in a must-win situation but stressed the importance of staying present rather than looking too far ahead. “Need to win two out of two, but staying in the moment is important,” Rahane said, adding that the pitch was difficult to read at first glance.

Pandya revealed he would have preferred to bowl first as well, pointing to the conditions and the nature of the wicket. “Looks like a track that’s been under the covers,” he said, while also underlining MI’s confidence despite the pressure phase of the tournament. “MI has a long history of winning titles; we want to keep our heads high.”

The MI skipper also confirmed his own return to the XI along with Afghanistan spinner Allah Ghazanfar, while Suryakumar Yadav was also available and part of the playing XI.

Kolkata Knight Riders made one change to their XI, bringing in Rovman Powell in place of Finn Allen as they looked to strengthen their middle-order power-hitting. Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, welcomed back a host of senior stars, with Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and skipper Hardik Pandya all returning to the playing XI. Making way were Sherfane Rutherford, Raj Angad Bawa, and Shardul Thakur.

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Raghu Sharma

Impact substitutes: Allah Ghazanfar, Krish Bhagat, Shardul Thakur, Robin Minz, Mayank Rawat

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Saurabh Dubey

Impact substitutes: Finn Allen, Vaibhav Arora, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Tejasvi Singh

--IANS

hs/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) star Manav Shah qualifies for US Open. Photo credit: IGPL

Golf: IGPL star Manav Shah qualifies for US Open

Surbhi Chandna on her journey as a producer: There were nights I cried quietly

Surbhi Chandna on her journey as a producer: There were nights I cried quietly

India and Italy strongly condemn terrorism and violent extremism, deepen defence ties

India and Italy strongly condemn terrorism and violent extremism, deepen defence ties

'Drishyam' director on Mohanlal's iconic George Kutty character: Not sure if I wrote his story, or if he wrote mine! (Photo: Jeethu Joseph/Instagram)

'Drishyam' director on Mohanlal's iconic George Kutty character: Not sure if I wrote his story, or if he wrote mine!

Amelia Kerr backs New Zealand to defend Women’s T20 World Cup crown in England

Amelia Kerr backs New Zealand to defend Women’s T20 World Cup crown in England

Cyprus President arrives in Mumbai on four-day State Visit to India

Cyprus President arrives in Mumbai on four-day State Visit to India

Woman arrested with drugs in J&K's Reasi; third NDPS case filed

Woman arrested with drugs in J&K's Reasi; third NDPS case filed

Prabhu Deva, Vadivelu-starrer Bang Bang's postproduction work begins! (Photo Credit: Sam Rodrigues/Instagram)

Prabhu Deva, Vadivelu-starrer Bang Bang's post production work begins!

Ruchi Gujjar urges PM Modi to end the Ghunghat Pratha at Cannes: Women deserve equal freedom

Ruchi Gujjar urges PM Modi to end the Ghunghat Pratha at Cannes: Women deserve equal freedom

I keep things simple and play according to match situation, says Tilak Varma as he continues his successful season for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: I keep things simple and play according to match situation, says Tilak Varma