May 20, 2026 8:22 PM हिंदी

Prabhu Deva, Vadivelu-starrer Bang Bang's post production work begins!

Prabhu Deva, Vadivelu-starrer Bang Bang's postproduction work begins! (Photo Credit: Sam Rodrigues/Instagram)

Chennai, May 20 (IANS) Director Sam Rodrigues, who is directing the eagerly awaited action comedy 'Bang Bang', featuring actors Prabhu Deva and Vadivelu in the lead, has now announced that post production work for the film has begun.

Taking to his Instagram page to share the update, Sam Rodrigues wrote, "With the grace of the Almighty God, 'Bang Bang' now enters post-production. Our goal is to craft a powerful and immersive cinematic experience that resonates with audiences on every level."

He went on to express his gratitude to the film's producer Kannan Ravi and to his "incredible" team for their relentless commitment, passion, and belief in his vision.

He concluded the note, saying, "To my greatest inspiration, @prabhudevaofficial master, and the legendary @vadivelusn.official sir — thank you for your trust, encouragement, and faith in me. It is an honor beyond words. A kick ass OST coming up from @itsyuvan."

It may be recalled that only a couple of days ago, the makers of the film had announced that shooting for the film had been wrapped up.

Taking to its social media timelines, Kannan Ravi Groups, the production house producing the film, had shared a video clip that showed Vadivelu, firing a rifle and saying, "Bang Bang... wrap!"

The production house wrote, "Ending it on a high with memories and madness for a fun-loaded Bang-er. Its a wrap for #PDxVV starring #BangBang. Produced by @krgoffl @kannan__ravi_krg Co-Produced by @deepak__ravi @prabhudevaofficial x @vadivelusn.official."

The film has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs as Vadivelu and Prabhu Deva have delivered several superhit comedy entertainers together. Some of them include 'Kadhalan', 'Engal Anna', 'Manadhai Thirudivittai', 'Mr Romeo' and 'Love Birds'. The two actors are now working together after a huge gap.

Significantly, Vadivelu and Prabhu Deva will be seen together this film after almost 25 years. The film has music by none other than Yuvan Shankar Raja.

It may be recalled that the inaugural function of the film was held in Dubai. Prabhu Deva plays a zombie hunter in the film and is shown teaming up with Vadivelu, who plays a Red Ind⁮ian.

The film, which is being directed by Sam Rodrigues, will be a full fledged action-adventure that will have all the trademark elements of a proper Prabhu Deva-Vadivelu film.

On the technical front, the film has cinematography Vignesh Vasu. Action sequences for the film have been choreographed by one of the best in business, Peter Hein. Editing for the film is by Antony.

Actor Bablu Prithiviraj, whose performance in the recently released Vijay Sethupathi-starrer 'Ace' came in for praise, will be seen playing a pivotal role in this film.

Kannan Ravi has produced this film under his well known banner of KRG Productions.

--IANS

mkr/

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