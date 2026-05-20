Karan Johar’s son Yash accuses father of making his education look bad

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar might be one of the biggest names in Bollywood, but at home, he is simply a father who gets told off by his kids.

On Wednesday, KJo shared a video of his son Yash explaining to him how his father's bad singing is affecting his education.

While the 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' maker was humming a beautiful old melody, his son started laughing.

As Karan asked the reason for the reaction, Yash said, "Your singing is bad. It makes my education bad. Do you want my education bad?"

"Why does my bad singing affect your education? What do you mean by that? That's offensive", said a confused yet upset KJo.

"That's true logic", Yash simply replied.

This is not the first time that Karan has been outwitted by his son.

Recently, KJo was offered a lucrative business proposal by his little one.

Yash suggested that once he and Roohi grow up, they will pay their father 200 Rs each every 3 months as rent.

"So, when we grow up, we want to know how to do house rent. Okay. So, every three months, you come to our room, knock on the door. Then, you say monthly payment, can you please give us 200," he proposed.

Making sure he understood, Karan inquired,

"So, you will give me 200 rupees as rent for staying in my house, in your bedroom. You will pay me 200, and Ruhi will also pay me 200. So, you will give me 400 rupees every month as rent."

After some negotiations, the father and son duo came to an agreement that Karan will get 200 rupees each from Yash and Ruhi every month.

However, Yash asked Karan what they would be getting in return?

KJo replied, "Payback? I'm giving you the room to stay. What more?"

Then, Yash suggested that as they are paying him 400 Rs as rent, he should give them back 100 Rs.

"One minute, what kind of a business deal is this?, asked Karan, unsure about the deal.

--IANS

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