IPL 2026: I keep things simple and play according to match situation, says Tilak Varma

Kolkata, May 20 (IANS) Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma credited a return to basics and sticking to a consistent routine for his strong season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, saying he never felt his form had dipped drastically despite scrutiny earlier in the campaign.

"I worked on my basics and routine, didn't change anything. I knew my game would come back. I wasn't playing too badly before that. By god's grace, everything went well. I feel the team has confidence in me. I keep things simple, I play according to the situation of the match, and that's what brings the results.

The left-hander said the faith shown in him by the team management and fans has helped him stay calm under pressure, while also embracing the responsibility that comes with heightened expectations.

"I accept it. When the fans back you and expect things from you, the pressure isn't much. At the same time, you have to be responsible. I try to be proactive when the team needs me and try to keep calm in pressure situations."

'I always say that I’ll finish the game", said Tilak after starring in the previous game with a match-winning knock against PBKS

In the previous match against Punjab Kings, Varma smoked an unbeaten 75 in the IPL 2026 clash at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.

Chasing a challenging target of 201, the Mumbai Indians completed the chase with one ball to spare, with Tilak anchoring the innings brilliantly.

Tilak remained unbeaten on 75 off 37 balls, smashing six fours and six sixes in a composed yet aggressive innings that turned the match in Mumbai’s favour.

Reflecting on his approach during the tense chase, Tilak said he always backed himself to finish the game. “I am the man you always believed in me. So if you won't believe in yourself, then no one will believe. So I always say that I'll finish the game,” Tilak said in a video released by IPL on X.

The left-hander revealed that during the second strategic timeout, he had spoken with the team coach about waiting for one big over to swing the momentum completely.

Mumbai were under pressure during the closing stages after Sherfane Rutherford was dismissed in the 17th over. However, Tilak continued to attack confidently and completed his fifty in just 25 balls before taking Mumbai over the line.

--IANS

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