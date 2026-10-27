Paris Hilton turns fairytale into reality as she dresses up as Belle, husband Carter Reum as Beast

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Socialite and reality TV personality Paris Hilton brought a fairytale to life as she dressed up as Belle from Beauty and the Beast, with her husband Carter Reum and children joining in the magical theme for Halloween.

Paris took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images and videos dressed up in the Disney theme. In the glimpses, Paris dressed as Belle from Beauty and the Beast, wearing a yellow gown inspired by the iconic fairytale character.

Her husband dressed up as the Beast, a hybrid chimera whose appearance combines physical features from six different animals. Paris’ daughter dressed as a teapot and her son as a candle, recreating the magical world.

Paris captioned the post: “My life is a fairytale, and the magic never ends.”

French novelist Gabrielle-Suzanne Barbot de Villeneuve first published the literary fairy tale Beauty and the Beast in 1740 as a long novella.

The first ever cinema adaptation of Beauty and the Beast was the 1899 silent film, while Disney's iconic 1991 animated classic Beauty and the Beast was the first animated film in the franchise.

The story follows a girl who embarks on a journey to save her father from a creature that has locked him in a dungeon. Eventually, she learns that the creature is a prince who has been cursed.

Paris first attracted tabloid attention in the late 1990s for her presence in New York City's social scene, ventured into fashion modeling in 2000.

The reality television series The Simple Life, in which she co-starred with her friend Nicole Richie, and a leaked 2003 sex tape with her then-boyfriend Rick Salomon, later released as 1 Night in Paris, catapulted her to global fame.

Reality television series Paris Hilton's My New BFF, The World According to Paris, Hollywood Love Story, Cooking with Paris and Paris in Love; the documentaries Paris, Not France, The American Meme and This Is Paris.

--IANS

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