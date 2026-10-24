Paris Hilton recreates Britney Spears’ iconic 2001 VMA moment posing with faux python

Mumbai, Oct 24 (IANS) Socialite Paris Hilton recreated Britney Spears’ iconic snake look, posing with a giant faux albino Burmese python draped around her in a glamorous ensemble, stirring nostalgia for the Princess of Pop’s iconic performance at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

Paris took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself posing in a pink, archway while holding a giant faux python draped around her shoulders and arms. She recreated the look from the iconic moment to pay homage to Spears’ 2001 performance.

Sharing the picture on social media, Paris captioned it, “Oops… I #Slayed it again,” referencing Spears’ hit song “Oops!... I Did It Again”.

Spears in 2001 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) performed the song "I'm a Slave 4 U" with a 7-foot python draped over her shoulders.

Talking about "I'm a Slave 4 U,” it was recorded for Spears’ third studio album, Britney in 2001. Marking a transition for Spears from the teen pop sounds of her previous singles, "I'm a Slave 4 U" is an R&B song. The lyrics describes the plea of a young woman to be liberated and feel independent.

The song achieved commercial success worldwide. Since its release, "I'm a Slave 4 U" is considered one of the defining songs of the early 2000s, the new millennium, and of the pop genre.

Meanwhile, "Oops!... I Did It Again" is from her second studio album of the same name. he song was nominated for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance at the 43rd Annual Grammy Awards in 2001.

The accompanying music video depicts Spears dancing on Mars dressed in a red catsuit. With her singing, she addresses an astronaut who has fallen in love with her.

Talking about Paris, she first attracted tabloid attention in the late 1990s for her presence in New York City's social scene and ventured into fashion modeling in 2000.

The reality television series The Simple Life, in which she co-starred with her friend Nicole Richie, and a leaked 2003 sex tape with her then-boyfriend Rick Salomon, later released as 1 Night in Paris, catapulted her to global fame.

Reality television series Paris Hilton's My New BFF, The World According to Paris, Hollywood Love Story, Cooking with Paris and Paris in Love; the documentaries Paris, Not France, The American Meme and This Is Paris.

--IANS

dc/