PM Modi and Indonesian President agree to enhance cooperation in countering terrorism, extremism

Jakarta, July 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Tuesday strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and agreed to enhance cooperation in preventing and countering terrorism and violent extremism conducive to terrorism.

PM Modi and President Subianto called for decisive and concerted international efforts to combat terrorism in a comprehensive and sustained manner and in accordance with international law. The two leaders also called for action against globally proscribed terrorists, and terror entities including those listed in the UN Security Council 1267 Sanctions Committee.

"The leaders agreed to enhance cooperation in preventing and countering terrorism and violent extremism conducive to terrorism, including through efforts to counter terrorist financing, promote internationally agreed Anti Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) standards, prevent the misuse of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes, and address terrorist recruitment, including online recruitment and radicalization through digital platforms, and strengthen cooperation on countering radicalization and prevention of violent extremism (PVE) programs," the India-Indonesia Joint Statement mentioned.

Both leaders called for a zero-tolerance approach to countering terrorism and reaffirmed their commitment to continue taking measures to disrupt the terror financing channels and strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation, including in the United Nations and Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The Joint Statement added: "Recognising the linkages between terrorism and transnational organised crime, the two leaders agreed to enhance cooperation, in accordance with respective domestic laws and international obligations, including through sharing of information and best practices. The leaders also welcomed the early conclusion of the MoU on Cooperation in Counter Terrorism between the two countries, to be signed in the near future."

PM Modi and President Subianto welcomed the planned convening of the third India-Indonesia Security Dialogue (IISD) as a platform to discuss issues related to security in a comprehensive manner. The two sides pledged to enhance bilateral cooperation in countering terrorism, organised and transnational crime, emerging technology and cyber security, and defence industry, maritime, and space cooperation.

Both leaders agreed to further discuss potential cooperation in cyber sector, including through policy dialogue, capacity building, sharing of best practices and exchanges of expertise on digital public infrastructure, financial technology, digital economy, artificial intelligence, digital forensics and Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) cooperation, protection of critical information infrastructure and capacity building on digital skills.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi and President Subianto held a meeting at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, with talks covering various sectors like trade, human resource development, agriculture, food security, and health services.

"Held productive discussions with President Prabowo Subianto at Istana Merdeka in Jakarta. Over the past few years, India-Indonesia relations have acquired new momentum and greater depth. Today’s talks covered various subjects such as trade, human development, agriculture, food security and healthcare. As major maritime nations of the Indo-Pacific, defence, security and maritime cooperation also featured in our talks," PM Modi posted on X.

"Looking at the future, we agreed that our nations must work closely in areas such as space, telecommunications, artificial intelligence, Digital Public Infrastructure and other emerging technologies," he added.

--IANS

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