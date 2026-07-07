Tibetans in Japan hold protest against China's Ethnic Unity and Progress Promotion Law

Tokyo, July 7 (IANS) Tibetans living in Japan held a protest outside the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo, slamming Beijing's latest Ethnic Unity and Progress Promotion Law while calling for unity to protect the Tibetan language and culture.

Speaking at the rally, Tibetan community in Japan's former representative, Kalden Obara voiced concern over the new law, stressing that the new legislation could result in restrictions on "the Tibetan language, culture, religion, and our identity as Tibetans," a report in 'Japan Forward' detailed.

"If our culture and language disappear, it means the Tibetan nation disappears. That must never happen. China invaded Tibet and is trying to erase the Tibetan nation completely from the world. But we Tibetans will never give up," the report quoted Kalden Obara as saying.

China's Ethnic Unity and Progress Promotion Law, that came into effect on July 1, enforces penalties for acts deemed to threaten the "unity of the Chinese nation" and calls for the comprehensive promotion of Standard Chinese (Mandarin). Critics have said that the new law will further intensify assimilation policies in regions such as the Tibet Autonomous Region, as per the report.

During the protest, the participants offered prayers in the memory of Tibetan activist who died after setting himself on fire in the US while protesting against the law. The activist who set himself on fire was identified as Lobga Rangzen (42), who reportedly fled to the US as a refugee about 20 years ago, according to a report in Japan Forward.

Lobga Rangzen held the Tibetan flag, recited prayers and set himself on fire outside the United Nations headquarters in US' New York on July 2. The doctors at the hospital later declared him dead.

Kalden Obara said he believed that Lobga's self-immolation was aimed to gain attention of the UN and international media to Tibet.

Last week, over 400 participants took part in a peaceful march in Switzerland from Werdmuhleplatz to the Chinese Consulate General in Zurich to protest against China’s 'Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress'.

The protest was organised by the Tibetan Community of Switzerland and Liechtenstein in partnership with the Tibetan Youth Association in Europe (TYAE), the Swiss Tibetan Friendship Association (GSTF), the World Uyghur Congress, the Swiss Tibetan Women’s Association, and the Church of Almighty God.

The participants marched through the streets of Zurich to the Chinese Consulate General, calling on the international community to reject the legislation and take concrete action to protect the human rights and fundamental freedoms of Tibetans, Uyghurs, and other affected communities in China.

The event began with an opening ceremony featuring addresses by Thinlay Chukki, Representative of the Dalai Lama to Central and Eastern Europe, and Venerable Khenpo Tenzin Jangchup of Rikon Monastery.

Representatives of the World Uyghur Congress, the Swiss Tibetan Women’s Association, and The Church of Almighty God also expressed their grave concerns over China’s Ethnic Unity Law, describing it as “a policy that threatens the cultural, linguistic, and religious identities of Tibetans, Uyghurs, and other ethnic minorities".

Addressing the gathering, Representative Thinlay Chukki said, “We have also seen the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights call for the repeal of this law because it is clear that this legislation is not intended to promote unity. Rather, it is designed to facilitate the complete erasure and forced assimilation of Tibetans, Uyghurs, and other so-called ethnic minorities."

“Today, I also stand in solidarity with the more than 157 Tibetans who have self-immolated in Tibet, calling for the return of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and for freedom in Tibet. Today, I stand with the Tibetan community of Switzerland and Liechtenstein and with non-governmental organisations around the world that are calling for the repeal, rejection, and opposition of this law,” she added.

She urged the international community to end its silence, calling for freedom in Tibet, solidarity with the Uyghur people, and decisive action against China’s assimilation policies targeting ethnic minorities.

--IANS

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