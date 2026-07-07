July 07, 2026 7:32 PM हिंदी

Jude Law onboards getaway driver movie written by ‘Black Rabbit’ co-creator Zach Baylin

Jude Law onboards getaway driver movie written by ‘Black Rabbit’ co-creator Zach Baylin

Los Angeles, July 7 (IANS) English actor Jude Law is set to star in a new movie about a getaway driver. The film is written by Zach Baylin, who is the co-creator of OTT miniseries ‘Black Rabbit’, co-writer of Justin Kurzel’s ‘The Order’ and an Oscar nominee with ‘King Richard’.

The project was revealed at Karlovy Vary Film Festival on Tuesday by Ben Jackson and Katie Sinclair of Riff Raff Entertainment, reports ‘Variety’.

They added that Baylin is working on a new TV series produced by Law’s production company Riff Raff Entertainment.

Jackson said, “We’ve got a film idea about a getaway driver who wants to get from A to B to C, and there’s a lot of things in his way”.

Sinclair said, “I think it’s really exciting because Jude hasn’t really done action like that before. I think it’s a real example of his range as an actor, but also for us as a company. It moves us into a much bigger scale of project, but it still feels very character driven and anchored”.

As per ‘Variety’, she added that having Law star in it “sets it apart from other movies in the genre, and so we’re always looking for the best in class, most distinctive version of each genre”.

Jackson said, “Yeah, it came out of ‘The Order’, because we had car chases in that as well, and Jude was having a lot of fun doing that, and then we brainstormed an idea, and Zach has now written a really great script”.

Earlier, Jude Law portrayed the Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the ‘The Wizard of the Kremlin’. The film is a political thriller helmed by Olivier Assayas, and premiered at the 2025 edition of the Venice Film Festival.

--IANS

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