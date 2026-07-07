Pakistan: Christian man's death in prison while awaiting trial on blasphemy charges sparks concerns

Islamabad, July 7 (IANS) The Christian community in Pakistan's Lahore is mourning the death of Amir Peter, who died in prison while awaiting trial on a blasphemy charge, renewing concerns over the misuse of blasphemy laws in Pakistan and the prolonged detention of people accused under the controversial legislation, a report has detailed.

On July 1, Amir Peter (60), who is the brother of Capuchin priest Fr. Henry Paul, died in prison after experiencing medical complications during detention. He was arrested on July 19, 2025 after local businessmen allegedly registered a false blasphemy complaint against him. He was kept in custody despite his deteriorating physical and mental condition, Radio Veritas Asia (RVA) reported.

The Capuchin Friars in Lahore and the Christian organisation Christians True Spirit provided legal assistance to Amir Peter and had filed a petition, requesting his release on medical grounds. However, he died before the court could announce verdict on the petition.

Fr. Qaisar Feroz, OFM Cap, spokesperson for the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Pakistan, said, "The Catholic community mourns the loss of a man whose life was tragically cut short by a flawed legal process." He further said that the authorities ignored his condition and he was denied urgent medical care that he needed, Radio Veritas Asia (RVA) reported.

Earlier in May, a church leader accused Pakistani police of not following the Supreme Court's order to arrest all suspects involved in the attacks that took place on multiple churches and Christian homes in Jaranwala area of Pakistan's Punjab province in 2023, a report has stated.

The Rev. Khalid Mukhtar, whose parish house was among the properties destroyed in the violence, said authorities made little progress despite the Supreme Court's orders on March 31, where it directed police to arrest absconding suspects and ordered the Faisalabad anti-terrorism court to conclude the trials within six months, the Christian Daily International reported.

Mukhtar, who is now serving as priest of St Joseph’s Church in Faisalabad, said: "The Supreme Court directed the police to immediately arrest all absconding suspects and ordered the anti-terrorism court to conclude the trials within six months."

"Despite providing police with video and photographic evidence identifying many of those involved, there has been no meaningful progress in arrests. We have met senior police officials several times since the ruling, but their assurances have not translated into concrete action," he said.

Mukhtar said that only one suspect remains in prison among 336 suspects against whom police have submitted charge sheets, while the others have either been granted bail or discharged from cases lodged by Christians, the report said.

Speaking to Christian Daily International-Morning Star News, he noted that police and intelligence reports estimated that more than 5,000 people participated in the attacks. He stated that nearly 400 suspects were arrested initially; however, the majority of them were granted bail, acquitted or discharged due to weak investigations and insufficient proof. According to him, some complainants faced intimidation and pressure from suspects.

Violence in Jaranwala erupted in 2023 after two Christians were accused of desecrating the Quran. Later, a trial court acquitted both men and stated that they had been falsely implicated following a personal dispute.

--IANS

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