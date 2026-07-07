July 07, 2026 7:32 PM हिंदी

Jay-Z adds London stop to his retrospective ‘Jay-Z 30’ concert series

Jay-Z adds London stop to his retrospective ‘Jay-Z 30’ concert series

Los Angeles, July 7 (IANS) Rapper Jay-Z knows how to keep his fans happy. The rapper has added an extra pitstop to his string of ‘Jay-Z 30’ shows celebrating his three-decade career in music.

The rapper will play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on September 4. The concert will mark his only U.K. stop of the year and joins previously announced performances in Paris on September 10 and Los Angeles on October 23, reports ‘Variety’.

This week, Jay-Z is playing back-to-back shows at New York’s Yankee Stadium on July 10 and July 11, marking the 30th anniversary of ‘Reasonable Doubt’ and the 25th anniversary of ‘The Blueprint’, respectively as part of the retrospective.

He also played at the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia on May 30, where he was backed by the acclaimed hip-hop band.

As per ‘Variety’, Jay-Z emerged as one of hip-hop’s most influential artistes during the 1990s. In 1995, he co-founded Roc-A-Fella Records and released his debut album, Reasonable Doubt, in 1996. Over his career, he has released numerous acclaimed albums, including The Blueprint, The Black Album, and 4:44. Jay-Z is among the best-selling music artists in history, with multiple Grammy Awards to his name.

Beyond music, he has built businesses in entertainment, sports management, fashion, and technology. He founded Roc Nation in 2008. He has been married to Beyonce since 2008, and is widely recognized for his impact on both music and business.

--IANS

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