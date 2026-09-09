Chennai Open: Ajeetesh Sandhu opens two-shot lead

Chennai, Sep 9 (IANS) Ajeetesh Sandhu fired a six-under 66 to open a two-shot lead after the second round of the INR 1 crore Chennai Open 2026, here at the TNGF Cosmo Golf Course.

The 37-year-old from Chandigarh (65-66), who began the day sharing the lead, made eight birdies against two bogeys to reach 13-under 131 at the halfway stage.

Sandhu, a five-time winner on the DP World PGTI and a former Asian Tour champion, moved two strokes clear of overnight co-leader Stepan Danek.

The 29-year-old Czech Republic golfer (65-68) made six birdies and two bogeys in a four-under 68 to take sole possession of second place at 11-under 133.

Delhi’s Rashid Khan (66-68), winner of the Telangana Open in Vikarabad two weeks ago, occupied third place at 10-under 134. His four-under 68 included an eagle on the par-five 18th, four birdies and two bogeys.

Sandhu played both nines in three-under but particularly enjoyed the front nine, which was his second nine of the day, because it contains some of the course’s more demanding holes.

“The front nine is a little trickier and has a few holes that really demand your attention,” Sandhu said. “I managed to make birdies on a couple of those holes, so that was enjoyable.”

Sandhu felt he struck the ball better than during the opening round and found his rhythm earlier. A couple of timely par saves helped him settle before his late setback, a three-putt bogey on the eighth.

“Overall, it was a pretty solid round,” he said. “I found my rhythm early and made a couple of important saves, which helped build momentum. After that, it was fairly smooth sailing. The three-putt bogey on the eighth was disappointing, but there are still two rounds to play.”

This is Sandhu’s first appearance at the TNGF Cosmo Golf Course. His only previous tournament in Chennai came during his first season as a professional.

“I liked the course as soon as I played it during the Pro-Am,” he said. “It suits my eye. It is tree-lined and tricky, so I’m pleased with how I’ve played so far.”

Sandhu has also enjoyed the local cuisine, turning to idlis and dosas as part of his preparation for the humid conditions.

“I’m a big fan of South Indian food,” he said. “I’ve been having plenty of dosas and idlis, especially at breakfast. Idlis are good fuel for the round, so I’ll continue with that.”

Current Race to DP World India Championship leader Saptak Talwar (67-68) moved up from tied sixth to tied fourth at nine-under 135, alongside Noida golfers Gaurav Pratap Singh (69-66) and Amardeep Malik (67-68).

Defending champion N Thangaraja of Sri Lanka followed his opening 69 with a 70 to move into a share of 11th place at five-under 139.

The halfway cut fell at even-par 144, with 52 players from the field of 132 advancing to the final two rounds.

--IANS

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