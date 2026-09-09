From beneficiaries to builders: PM Modi’s youth-first governance pitch

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) For a generation that grew up with smartphones, startups, global ambitions and an increasingly confident India, the defining question is not merely how the country has changed—but whether young Indians have been given the confidence to shape that change.

At the heart of the BJP’s pitch on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years in public life is precisely this transformation: a shift from seeing youth as beneficiaries of government to viewing them as drivers of national growth.

According to BJP national president Nitin Nabin, PM Modi’s governance has sought to expand the scale of Indian ambition—from infrastructure and manufacturing to startups, technology, sports, space and defence. The message is particularly targeted at a generation that increasingly wants to build rather than simply seek employment.

The startup ecosystem has become a central symbol of this change. The BJP argues that India’s young entrepreneurs are increasingly moving from being ‘job seekers’ to “job givers”, with startups and innovation becoming pathways to economic opportunity and national growth.

That narrative extends beyond entrepreneurship. Initiatives such as ‘Khelo India’ and ‘Fit India’ have sought to place sports, fitness and youth participation closer to the mainstream of public policy. For Gen Z, accustomed to measuring success globally, the larger pitch is that India should compete—and win—on a global stage.

The governance story also puts technology and innovation at the centre. The proposed Seva First – Innovation Challenge, aimed at students, startups, professionals and young innovators, reflects an attempt to connect political messaging with India’s emerging innovation culture.

But the BJP’s argument goes beyond jobs and technology. It says PM Modi’s governance has changed the aspirations of ordinary Indians—moving the conversation from basic access and welfare towards opportunity, enterprise and leadership.

The same framing is applied to women. From Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao to Lakhpati Didi and greater participation in decision-making, the BJP presents women not merely as recipients of development but as leaders of it. The claim is that governance has attempted to create an India where a young person is not simply waiting for an opportunity—but is increasingly expected to create one. And that is the generational pitch.

“A developed India by 2047 cannot be built by governments alone. It will be built by the ambition, ideas and enterprise of its youth,” says a BJP leader.

--IANS

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