Parineeti Chopra showers love on hubby Raghav Chadha as he shares highlights from Uzbekistan visit

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Actress Parineeti Chopra showered love on her husband and politician Raghav Chadha after he shared glimpses from his recent visit to Uzbekistan.

Raghav took to social media to share a series of pictures and moments from his trip, which included his visit to Samarkand and Tashkent. Reflecting on the experience, he described it as a “wonderful visit” and spoke about the rich history and distinct character of both cities.

“A few highlights from my recent visit to Uzbekistan From the conference in Samarkand to conversations with students in Tashkent, and a few moments in between to take in both cities, it was a wonderful visit. Tashkent and Samarkand both carry so much history, each with a character of its own. I’m grateful I had the chance to experience a little of both along the way,” he wrote.

Parineeti, who often expresses her admiration for her husband on social media, reacted to the post with a loving comment. She commented “Love.”

The actress and Raghav tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur in September 2023. Since then, the couple has frequently shared glimpses of their life together, giving a peek into their relationship and travels.

Meanwhile, Parineeti recently opened up about why she and her husband Raghav Chadha are grateful that she was pregnant while shooting for her upcoming film “Shaque: Trust No One”. The actress revealed that her pregnancy turned out to be a blessing during the filming of the project, which presented its own set of challenges. She shared how the experience brought a different perspective to the shoot and made the journey even more memorable for the couple.

Speaking at the trailer launch, the ‘Ishaqzaade’ actress said, “Raghav and I always joke about this, that thank God I was pregnant on this project with these makers and not on any other film with any other makers. Because we didn’t know beforehand. We found out once the shoot had already begun. And that pressure of professionalism comes into play. You know, you don’t want your project to get impacted. So, like I said, it was God’s saying that it was Sid, Rensil sir and Sapna who were the makers here.”

“And then it turned out to be a beautiful experience because Raghav being Raghav, he ran to Shimla and came to be with me. My mom came, my mother-in-law came, and my brothers came. So it was like, ‘Does this entire family come to shoot?’ But it was just one after the other. Somebody or the other was always with me,” she added.

--IANS

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