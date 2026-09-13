Ajay Devgn pens heartfelt wish for son Yug: Still my favourite little troublemaker

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Actor Ajay Devgn penned a heartfelt wish for his son Yug as he turned 16 years old on Sunday, calling him his 'favourite little troublemaker'.

The 'Drishyam' actor uploaded a happy picture with Yug on his official Instagram handle and penned a sweet note, saying, "Still my favourite little troublemaker… just not so little anymore (laughing with tears and red heart emoji) Happy birthday, my boy! Love you (sic)."

Yug’s mother Kajol also wished her son with another nostalgic social media post, reflecting on how quickly he has grown.

The ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ actress admitted that it is hard for her to believe that her son has already turned 16.

Her post for her second-born read, “#sweetsixteen can’t believe we’re already there.. it’s a moment of disbelief almost. Because whenever I see u I still see a little boy almost superimposed on you. And I know ur taller and stronger now but for me that will always be the case.. small you and big you all mixed together.”

“I wish u so many things today.. I have some fears as well but mostly hopes that u will grow to be a good man. The kind who faces all of what life throws at him with courage, grace and most importantly kindness. To yourself and the world at large.. fly high and live large my darling. Love u more than u will ever know. #birthdayboy #loveyousomuch," she went on to add.

Kajol's sister and Yug's aunt, Tanishaa Mukerji, wished him happiness, success and a blessed life on his special day.

Promising to always stand by him, she penned on the photo-sharing app, “Happy Birthday my Yug! Yugga ba ! U are inexplicably precious to me! You are Growing & evolving & shining & my wish for u is that may u always have a blessed life and achieve all ur dreams ! Love u ! And I will always be here for u!.”

--IANS

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