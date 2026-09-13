Sameera Reddy makes some 'core memories' with her family during her Goa getaway

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Actress Sameera Reddy made some precious core memories with her family as she enjoyed a fun getaway in Goa during the weekend.

She shared a glimpse of her family holiday on her IG on Sunday.

The clip uploaded by Sameera had her soaking in the natural beauty of the Siolim backwaters with her kids during a boat ride.

During their time in the water, they ended up witnessing a crocodile, who was relaxing by the shore. The clip also had the little munchkins making the most of their time in the water, after which they all ended up seeing a beautiful sunset.

Sameera admitted that she had to force herself to put down her to-do list and live in the moment.

The 'De Dana Dan' actress shared on her official handle, "Crocodiles & Rainbows...I have remind myself to be in the present . To stop my to-do list. To be mindful . To make core memories. To be in grace. Every day thankful for moments like these...Siolim backwaters , Goa (sic)."

Sameera is known to share such light-hearted and special moments from her personal life with her Instagram family.

On August 12, Sameera provided an insight into the 93rd birthday celebration of her father, Reddy Garu.

She dropped a video on the photo-sharing app featuring her and her father.

The 'Musafir' actress also expressed gratitude for celebrating another milestone with her dad. Sameera shared that she looked forward to making many more such birthday videos with her father for years to come.

She penned, “Keep on running Papa 93 yrs Happy birthday Reddy Garu . We love you. Every year I wait to make this video . And I pray to keep doing so . #grateful.”

In the clip, her dad opened up about what keeps him feeling young and energetic at 93.

He revealed that his strength and youthful spirit stem from a young mindset, along with the love of his family.

--IANS

pm/