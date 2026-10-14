Parineeti Chopra shares easy makeup hack for hotel rooms

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Actress Parineeti Chopra recently shared a simple makeup hack with her fans while getting ready in a hotel room.

Dressed in a bathrobe, the actress was seen demonstrating how to make the most of poor lighting while doing makeup, offering a quick tip that could come in handy for actors and travellers alike.

In the video, Parineeti explained how hotel room lighting can often make applying makeup difficult.

Sharing her trick, she said, “When you are doing your makeup in a hotel room, where the light is not so great, and I know makeup artists and actors face this all the time, you know they have these crazy lights, which are facing you and making everything look worse? Do this. Instead of the light looking at you, face it into the mirror on your reflection. And you have this amazing light on your face. Perfect to do makeup.”

The actress demonstrated how redirecting the light towards the mirror could create a softer, more flattering reflection, making it easier to apply makeup.

On the professional front, Parineeti has been exploring different formats and roles. She had received great applause fir her performance in Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ in 2024, in which she starred alongside Diljit Dosanjh as Amarjot Kaur, the wife and musical collaborator of Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila.

She then made her web series debut with Netflix’s ‘Shaque: Trust No One’, a mystery thriller in which she plays a mother searching for her missing child. The actress also headlined an investigative thriller ‘Reporting Live’, which follows a journalist and his cameraman as they investigate a sand-mining mafia.

On the personal front, Parineeti is married to politician Raghav Chadha. The couple tied the knot in Udaipur in September 2023 and welcomed their son, Neer, in October 2025.

–IANS

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