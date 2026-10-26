October 26, 2026 4:12 PM हिंदी

Parineeti Chopra says ‘Mom Talks Season 2’ brings honest conversations about motherhood

Parineeti Chopra, Mom Talks Season 2

Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) Actress Parineeti Chopra has opened up about her show ‘Mom Talks: Maa Ki Baat Maa Ke Jazbaat’, which is returning with its second season.

She said the show aims to bring honest and unfiltered conversations about parenting to the forefront. Speaking about the new show, Parineeti shared, “It’s wonderful to see my show Mom Talks: Maa Ki Baat Maa Ke Jazbaat return with Season 2. What makes the show special is the honest, unfiltered conversations around parenting that are deeply relatable and offer meaningful perspectives on motherhood. I’m glad my show brings these real experiences and emotions to the forefront.”

Reflecting on the show’s first season and its return, Azim Lalani, co-founder and Chief Business Officer, BULLET Microdrama and Trinetra AI, said, “The first season demonstrated the potential of parenting-led content to create value for both audiences and brand partners. Season 2 gives us an opportunity to deepen these partnerships and build on the show's growing momentum.”

Talking about the approach to Season 2, Munaf Merchant, Head of AVOD & Partnerships, BULLET Microdrama, shared, “With Season 2, we want Mom Talks to make parenting conversations easier to engage with, combining candid, playful chats with practical takeaways for young parents. Having celebrity parents share their own experiences alongside expert perspectives allows us to bring both the personal and the informative to the forefront.”

The shoot for Season 2 of Mom Talks, Maa Ki Baat - Maa Ke Jazbaat has commenced, with Parineeti Chopra returning as the host. The parent-focused talk show will stream in November on the BULLET Microdrama app and Zee 5.

The first season featured candid conversations with well-known personalities such as Raghav Chadha, Imran Khan, Neha Dhupia, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur, exploring the realities of parenthood through personal stories and expert-led discussions.

Season 2 will bring together a fresh lineup of celebrity parents, including Ayush Sharma and Arpita Khan, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, and Surbhi Jyoti and Anushka Ranjan, with more names to be announced soon.

--IANS

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