Parineeti Chopra says, ‘Hum log Buddhe ho gaye’ as Ishaqzaade turns 14

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Actress Parineeti Chopra had a priceless reaction as her movie "Ishaqzaade" clocked 14 years on Monday.

As shutterbugs captured Parineeti at the airport, she was informed that one of the initial movies from her career had already completed 14 years of release.

Making a mock shocked face, she said, "Oh my God, hum log sab buddhe ho gaye (We are all old now)."

Commemorating the milestone moment, Arjun Kapoor, who also played the lead opposite Parineeti in the film, published a couple of sketches of his popular scenes from "Ishaqzaade" on social media.

Arjun stated that his character from his debut movie, Parma, still feels like the beginning of his cinematic journey.

"14 years later, Parma still feels like the beginning of everything. #Ishaqzaade was the start of my journey as an actor, in cinema and with all of you…And it continues", he wrote on the photo-sharing app.

Made under the direction of Habib Faisal, "Ishaqzaade" has been produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

With Parineeti and Arjun as the lead pair, the romantic actioner also saw Gauahar Khan, Natasha Rastogi, Anil Rastogi, and Shashank Khaitan as the supporting cast.

An official remake of the 2009 Bengali drama "Dujone", the movie has been set against the backdrop of a fictional town of Almor in Uttar Pradesh.

It shows the tale of Parma Chauhan (Played by Arjun) and Zoya Qureshi (Played by Parineeti), two young people from rival political families.

"Ishaqzaade" was Parineeti's second project after her debut with "Ladies vs Ricky Bahl" in 2011.

On the professional front, Parineeti last graced the screen in "Amar Singh Chamkila" co-starring Diljit Dosanjh.

The biographical drama based on the life of musician Amar Singh Chamkila has been directed, produced, and co-written by Imtiaz Ali. The project was released on Netflix on 12 April 2024.

--IANS

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