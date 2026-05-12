May 12, 2026 11:51 PM हिंदी

Badminton: Satwik-Chirag survive scare to enter second round

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty survives scare to enter second round of the Thailand Open badminton tournament at the Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok on Tuesday. Mandatory Photo credit: Badminton Photos/BWF

Bangkok, May 12 (IANS) India's former World No.1 pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty began their campaign in the Thailand Open 2026 on a successful note, securing a hard-fought win in the BWF World Tour at the Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Tuesday.

Top seeds Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, ranked fourth in the badminton World rankings, beat Indonesia’s unseeded pair of Putra Erwiansyah and Bagas Maulana 21-19, 23-21, 21-10 to enter the second round. The duo will next take on Malaysia's Goonting Bryan, Jeremy, and Haikal Muhammad in the Round of 16.

Trailing 16-11 after following a sluggish start in their Round of 32 match, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, the reigning Asian Games champions, stormed back with seven straight points to seize control and edge a tight opening game.

The second game saw the momentum swing as the Indonesian pair fought back from 11-9 down to take the game into a tie-break, which they won to set up a decider.

However, the top Indian players ensured there were no further hiccups as they dominated the final game from the start and closed out the contest in an hour and four minutes.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are eyeing their third Thailand Open title. They previously won the BWF World Tour Super 500 Series event twice - in 2019 and 2024.

However, there was heartbreak for India’s other men’s doubles duo, MR Arjun and Hariharan Amsakarunan, as they were knocked out in the first round, going down 21-18, 22-20 to Chinese Taipei’s Lin Yu-Chieh and Chen Zhi-Ray.

In women's doubles, Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda, India’s sole women’s pair in the main draw, also lost their opener 21-9, 21-11 against Chih-Chun Lin and Yang Chu-Yun of Chinese Taipei.

In the men’s singles qualifying matches, Manav Choudhary gave Paris 2024 Olympic bronze medallist Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia a close fight but lost 21-19, 21-18.

Anushka Shahapurkar also exited in the women’s singles qualifiers after a 21-5, 21-7 defeat to Thailand’s Yataweemin Ketklieng.

Mohit Jaglan and Lakshita Jaglan’s mixed doubles campaign also ended in the qualifiers after a 21-11, 21-18 defeat to Tsai Fu-Cheng and Sung Yu-Hsuan of Chinese Taipei.

India have sent a sizeable 27-member contingent competing at the BWF Super 500 tournament in Bangkok this year.

Among other Indian players, young star Ayush Shetty will meet eighth seed Kodai Naraoka of Japan, while compatriot Tharun Mannepalle will beat another Japanese, Koki Watanabe, while Kidambi Srikanth will open against the eighth-ranked Loh Kean Yew.

Seventh seed Lakshya Sen, ranked 11th in the World, will start with a clash with Jai Heng Jason Leh on Tuesday.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Qiryat Shemona: Israeli troops gather at a staging area in northern Israel near the border with Lebanon, April 26, 2026. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the military to forcefully strike Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, according to a statement issued by his office on Saturday evening. The Israeli military said in a statement on Saturday afternoon that it had killed more than 15 Hezbollah militants over the weekend. (Xinhua via IANS)

Destroyed launchers, eliminated terrorists and terror infrastructure: Israel​

Six killed as temple wall collapses in Sangli amid heavy rain; PM Modi expressed grief

Six killed as temple wall collapses in Sangli amid heavy rain; PM Modi expressed grief

Gokulam Kerala escape relegation with last-gasp win against Namdhari SC in a Relegation Phase clash in the Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 at the Deccan Arena, in Hyderabad, on Tuesday. Photo credit: AIFF

IFL 2025-26: Gokulam Kerala escape relegation with last-gasp win against Namdhari SC

‘We could have held our lengths just a little bit longer,’ said Pat Cummins after Sunrisers Hyderabad’s crushing loss to Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: ‘We could have held our lengths just a little bit longer,’ says Cummins after SRH’s crushing loss to GT

Inter Kashi frustrate Mohun Bagan Super Giant in stalemate in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 clash at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, on Tuesday. Photo credit: AIFF

ISL 2025-26: Inter Kashi frustrate Mohun Bagan Super Giant in stalemate

Kagiso Rabada, Jason Holder rip through Sunrisers Hyderabad as Gujarat Titans march to crushing 82-run win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Rabada, Holder rip through SRH as GT march to crushing 82-run win

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty survives scare to enter second round of the Thailand Open badminton tournament at the Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok on Tuesday. Mandatory Photo credit: Badminton Photos/BWF

Badminton: Satwik-Chirag survive scare to enter second round

Preliminary probe confirmed irregularities forcing NEET-UG 2026 cancellation: NTA DG

Preliminary probe confirmed irregularities forcing NEET-UG 2026 cancellation: NTA DG

Russia tests new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile​

Russia tests new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile​

Jamie Foxx expecting 3rd baby, 1st with girlfriend Alyce

Jamie Foxx expecting 3rd baby, 1st with girlfriend Alyce